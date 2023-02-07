Any federal attempt to unmask Chinese foreign agents must be “culturally sensitive,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton—Lawrence, ON) said last night. Legislators have sought passage of a Foreign Agents Registration Act similar to a law enacted by the United States in 1938, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“To deal with threats to national security we need agencies to be inclusive, diverse and culturally sensitive so Canadians can have trust and confidence that as we are taking actions to mitigate against threats to national security they believe we are consistently going to act in the national interest,” said Mendicino.
While testifying at the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, Mendicino said “there is a real threat of foreign interference” in Canada. He did not mention China by name.
“What are your thoughts on having a foreign agents’ registry?” asked Liberal MP Jean Yip (Scarborough-Agincourt, ON). “There is an intention to begin consultations on the possibility of creating such an initiative but before we do that we have to be sure Canadians understand why,” replied Mendicino.
“Is there something that gives hesitance or pause on the utility of a registry?” asked Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, ON). “I wouldn’t describe it as hesitation,” replied Mendicino. “I think we need to be diligent and thoughtful and inclusive when it comes to bringing all Canadians along.”
Bill S-237 An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry, a private Conservative bill in the Senate, would mandate disclosure of all lobbyists acting for “a foreign government, an individual or entity related to a foreign government” under threat of $200,000 fines and two years in jail. The bill was introduced last February 24 and remains at Second Reading.
Australia in 2018 enacted a Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act to track foreign agents, while 85 years ago the United States passed its own Foreign Agents Registration Act.
The Department of Public Safety in a 2022 briefing note Foreign Interference said foreign agents may have improper contacts with VIPs in Canada. “They may employ individuals, some of whom may be high profile, to act on their behalf without disclosing ties to the foreign state,” said the note.
David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, last night said a foreign registry would be useful in tracking subterfuge. “I do discuss these kinds of things with the minister and sometimes our discussions get a little heated,” said Vigneault.
“Were that registry to exist already today would it have helped us?” asked Bloc Québécois MP Denis Trudel (Longueuil-St. Hubert, QC). “Absolutely yes,” replied Vigneault.
“Those individuals would have to publicly state their affiliation,” said Vigneault. “That would help with transparency. It would help to bring people out of the shadows. For those who are trying to interfere, it would be more difficult for them to get their hands on resources and engage in this interference. Yes, it would help.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(12) comments
time to "invest" in some "safe spaces" where we can sensitively interrogate foreign spies about their activities in Canada.....dont want to "trigger" the poor little dears. Also lets create some special monetary awards for woke Psychologists and other "Therapists" that engage these poor creatures in therapy after they come to Mendicino's attention.
The Public Safety Minister is a position heavily involved in ensuring Canada's national security. A 'foreign agent', by definition, is involved in ensuring a foreign interests advancement and security - not Canada's. In operation, their employers may certainly have no wish to see a stable and prosperous Canada and possibly even employ transnational organized crime to support their efforts.
Aware that in his tenure as a federal crown prosecutor etc etc he theoretically should have a concern for evidence and presenting all of it impartially in court as well as accountability to the public interest.
Apparently there has been a massive 'disconnect' somewhere; Lawful Canadian firearm's owners are an incredible threat to Canada however handling of foreign agents must be culturally responsible. Somehow it appears actually identifying or registering them (sort of a 'spies check in here sign?') is questionable? Not politically correct? Concerned some of the msm/legacy media might give him a negative sound bite?
Does anyone really think that Mendocino doesn't clear everything with Jinping first before actually doing something?
While Mendicino is practicing chicken 🐓 💩
“Cultural Sensitivity” the “Honour/shame“ based culture is laughing & ridiculing his weakness
A few 'foreign agents' and their employers may be doing the same thing...all while watching CBC of course,,,
Mendocino's perspective is, 'Canadians are on a need to know' basis......
Mt respect for him is an emulation of my respect for Trudeau........
What nonsense. Someone bring out the tanks.
Is the reference to 'mask' a Freudian slip?
Mendicino is a clown of the highest order. He goes well with Bumbling Billy Blair. These people are running (sorry ruining) our country?!?!?!?
[thumbup]
"Unmasking foreign agents must be done in 'culturally sensitive' way," What the h*ll does that even mean? I swear a couple pancakes can come up with better stuff than these morons. It pisses me off to think our hard earned tax dollars are paying for this $hit.
Nonsense..out them and tell us the truth
