Any federal attempt to unmask Chinese foreign agents must be “culturally sensitive,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglinton—Lawrence, ON) said last night. Legislators have sought passage of a Foreign Agents Registration Act similar to a law enacted by the United States in 1938, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“To deal with threats to national security we need agencies to be inclusive, diverse and culturally sensitive so Canadians can have trust and confidence that as we are taking actions to mitigate against threats to national security they believe we are consistently going to act in the national interest,” said Mendicino.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

time to "invest" in some "safe spaces" where we can sensitively interrogate foreign spies about their activities in Canada.....dont want to "trigger" the poor little dears. Also lets create some special monetary awards for woke Psychologists and other "Therapists" that engage these poor creatures in therapy after they come to Mendicino's attention.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

The Public Safety Minister is a position heavily involved in ensuring Canada's national security. A 'foreign agent', by definition, is involved in ensuring a foreign interests advancement and security - not Canada's. In operation, their employers may certainly have no wish to see a stable and prosperous Canada and possibly even employ transnational organized crime to support their efforts.

Aware that in his tenure as a federal crown prosecutor etc etc he theoretically should have a concern for evidence and presenting all of it impartially in court as well as accountability to the public interest.

Apparently there has been a massive 'disconnect' somewhere; Lawful Canadian firearm's owners are an incredible threat to Canada however handling of foreign agents must be culturally responsible. Somehow it appears actually identifying or registering them (sort of a 'spies check in here sign?') is questionable? Not politically correct? Concerned some of the msm/legacy media might give him a negative sound bite?

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

Does anyone really think that Mendocino doesn't clear everything with Jinping first before actually doing something?

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

While Mendicino is practicing chicken 🐓 💩

“Cultural Sensitivity” the “Honour/shame“ based culture is laughing & ridiculing his weakness

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

A few 'foreign agents' and their employers may be doing the same thing...all while watching CBC of course,,,

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Mendocino's perspective is, 'Canadians are on a need to know' basis......

Mt respect for him is an emulation of my respect for Trudeau........

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

What nonsense. Someone bring out the tanks.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Is the reference to 'mask' a Freudian slip?

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Mendicino is a clown of the highest order. He goes well with Bumbling Billy Blair. These people are running (sorry ruining) our country?!?!?!?

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

"Unmasking foreign agents must be done in 'culturally sensitive' way," What the h*ll does that even mean? I swear a couple pancakes can come up with better stuff than these morons. It pisses me off to think our hard earned tax dollars are paying for this $hit.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Nonsense..out them and tell us the truth

Report Add Reply

