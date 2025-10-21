Unofficial Results: Calgary and Edmonton School Board leading trustee candidates

The results for school board trustees are in — unofficially speaking, that is.At the moment, not all votes have been counted for both Edmonton and Calgary public school board trustee candidates, but the current leaders will be given to you, dear Edmonton and Calgary readers.All the votes for school trustees in Calgary are expected to be counted and announced by Tuesday night, with official results on Friday.For Edmonton, all votes are predicted to be counted by noon on Tuesday, and the official results are expected on Friday. First up, in Calgary, Wards 1 and 2 see Jenny Regal in the lead with 5,486 votes, and her runner-up, Cynthia Dubray with 3,865..In Wards 3 and 4, trustee candidate Laura Hack is leading with 14,236 votes, while her incumbent, Joanny Liu, who has 6,242 votes.For Wards 5 and 10, Cynthia Cordova is leading with 3,329 votes, and the runner-up, Grant McFarlane, has 3,005 votes.Calgary Wards 6 and 7 have Heather Hall leading with 5,932 votes, and the runner-up, Jennifer Steward, is in a close second at 5,002 votes. In Wards 8 and 9, Susan Vukadinovic is currently leading with 9,319 votes over second-place, Olga Knight, who has 4,607 votes..Leading Wards 11 and 13 in Calgary is currently Nancy Close, with 15,107 votes, and in second place is Tyzen Ario with 5,137 votes.For Wards 12 and 14, Charlene May is in the lead at 7,054 votes, followed by her runner-up, Brian Martin, who has 5,420 votes.Time for Edmonton School Board trustee candidates leading the race.For Ward A, Sherri O'Keefe, with 2,130 votes and her runner up, Marcelle Kosman with 1,238 votes.For Ward B, Linda Lindsay leads with 5,030 votes, and running behind her is Ahmed Ali with 1,280 votes..Ward C has Holly Nichol in the lead with 2,888 votes, followed by Amyjoy Clow with 417 votes.Ward D has Nickela Anderson in the lead with 2,447 votes, and Nancy Hunt behind her with 1,568 votes.Ward E, Sarah Doll leads with 519 votes, followed by her incumbent opponent, Jodi Howard with 193 votes.Ward F, Julie Kusiek is leading with 6,076 votes, followed by her incumbent, Alex Marshall, who has 3,252 votes.Ward G, Saadiq Sumar is leading with 1,507 votes, and Corrine Rondeau with 988 votes..Ward H Melanie Hoffman is leading with 1,021 votes, and in second place is Edison Li with 377 votes.Ward I has Jan Sawyer leading with 1,705 votes, and in second place is Gursharan Singh Chohan with 336 votes. These results are unofficial. Expect the complete and official results on Friday.