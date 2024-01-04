Unsealed court documents allege Prince Andrew had 'underage orgy'

Unsealed documents in a settled lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislane Maxwell suggest Prince Andrew was in an “underage orgy” on Epstein’s private island.

The revelations come almost a year after he settled the multi-million dollar case brought by Virginia Giuffre in 2022. The recently-unsealed documents are from a case Giuffre brought against Maxwell.

One of Epstein's alleged sex slaves, Jane Doe 3, claimed she was told to have intercourse with Prince Andrew during an orgy on Epstein's island, Little Saint James, in the US Virgin Islands.

A 2014 court filing says she was “forced to have sexual relations with this prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.” These were “in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls).”

Epstein allegedly told Jane Doe 3 to “give the Prince whatever he demanded.” Jane Doe 3 claims Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew's sexual acts as a “madame for Epstein.”

Jane Doe 3 is not named in the documents. Virginia Giuffre claims she had sex three times with Andrew around 2001 when she was 17 and 18. The age of consent in the US Virgin Islands and Florida is 18, while it is 17 in New York and 16 in the UK.

Prince Andrew denies ever meeting Giuffre, even though a picture of them exists together with Maxwell in the background, taken at Maxwell’s townhouse in London.

The legal documents do not say when the alleged Prince Andrew orgy took place.

Virginia Giuffre gave written evidence in 2015 to a Florida court and said, “The third time I had sex with Andy was in an orgy on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

“I was around 18 at the time. Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English.”

She added that Epstein, who was found hung in prison while awaiting trial on child abuse charges in August 2019, had “laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with'.

The names of more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of Epstein were made public following a US judge's order last month. Prince Andrew was mentioned 69 times in the documents.

Giuffre said during a 2016 deposition that she had been told by Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with several men, including Andrew. Asked about George Lucas and Donald Trump, she said, “No.”

Laura Menninger, a lawyer who on Maxwell's legal team at the time, asked: “Other than Glenn Dubin, (redacted), Prince Andrew, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince, the large hotel chain owner and Marvin Minsky, is there anyone else that Ghislaine Maxwell directed you to go have sex with?”

Giuffre replied: “I am definitely sure there is. But can I remember everybody's name? No.”

The deposition of Johanna Sjoberg was one of the documents. She previously testified in May 2016 that Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside his Manhattan apartment in 2001. Sjoberg said Epstein had told her Bill Clinton “likes them young, referring to girls.”

Epstein trafficked victims 'for sexual purposes' to powerful men including a 'well-known prime minister' and other world leaders, according to a 2014 filing.

In one unsealed deposition, Maxwell claimed she could only recall Prince Andrew on Epstein's island once.

“There were no girls on the island at all,” she claimed.

“No girls, no women, other than the staff who work at the house…there was nobody female outside of the cooks and the cleaners.”

Bill Clinton denied being at Epstein Island in 2019 and said he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to” and that they had not talked “in over a decade.”

The findings were reported in the Daily Mail, formerly owned by Maxwell's father, Robert Maxwell. The unsealed documents are available in searchable form HERE.