News

‘UNSERIOUS PLAYER’: Canada seen as weak on international stage

‘UNSERIOUS PLAYER’: Chamber of Commerce worries Canada seen as weak on international stage
‘UNSERIOUS PLAYER’: Chamber of Commerce worries Canada seen as weak on international stageCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Nato
United States
China
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Foreign Policy
Chamber Of Commerce
Canadian Federal Government
international stage
CEO Perrin Beatty
defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau f

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news