Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been going back and forth with each other for years, each with opposing views on everything from politics to artificial intelligence.

The rivalry gained speed when Musk bought Twitter and again when Zuckerberg suggested his company Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, would start up a social media site similar to Twitter.

PersonOne
No publicity is bad publicity.

