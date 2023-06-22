Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been going back and forth with each other for years, each with opposing views on everything from politics to artificial intelligence.
The rivalry gained speed when Musk bought Twitter and again when Zuckerberg suggested his company Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, would start up a social media site similar to Twitter.
Since then, Musk has trolled Zuckerberg with posts on Twitter, tweeting on Tuesday "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol" with Zuckerberg responding “Send me location.”
Perhaps it eventually be promoted as the Battling Billionaires' Brawl cage match, with Musk suggesting it take place at the Vegas Octagon, home of the Ultimate Fighting Championship battles in Las Vegas.
Being in Vegas, you know there will be betting and the smart money might be on Zuckerberg who, according to BlazeNews,announced last month that he had earned medals at his first jiu jitsu tournament.
Blaze added, Musk has said he does not exercise much: "I almost never work out, except for picking up my kids & throwing them in the air," he tweeted. He said during his youth he was picked on and he (was) involved in ‘real hardcore street fights.’"
Musk says he has a special fighting tactic, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent and do nothing.”
The exchange has provoked mirth on social media with plenty of fight predictions, Zuckerberg emerging as the clear favourite, reports Newsmax.
"Please God let this happen," technology journalist Taylor Lorenz wrote on Twitter.
"The best Musk-Zuckerberg cage match is one in which two men enter and no men leave," wrote podcaster Bennett Tomlin.
Only time will tell if the billionaires’ bout will come about, but the rivalry between the two is likely to get hotter if and when Meta develops a Twitter rival.
A Meta representative told BBC News: “We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests.”
The new social media service, which according to MoneyControl, has been nicknamed P92, will allow users to sign in via their Instagram accounts, adds BBC.
“Musk responded angrily to a recent claim by a Meta official that there was appetite for a ‘sanely run’ Twitter alternative,” reports Newsmax.
“Musk defended his handling of Twitter at an event in Paris last week, saying advertisers had come back and he had eliminated almost all bots.”
(1) comment
No publicity is bad publicity.
