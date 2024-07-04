Calgary taekwondo teacher facing child sex charges

A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing charges related to accessing, making and possessing child sexual abuse material following an ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigation.The investigation into Bradley Hutchison, 39, began in April 2024 following a tip received through Cybertip.ca. "It’s alleged that sometime between 2017 and 2018, Hutchison engaged in sexual conversations online with a 13-year-old he previously met through the martial arts community," said ALERT in a Thursday release.Hutchinson is an instructor and owner of Hydra Martial Arts, a Calgary-based taekwondo gym."While there is no immediate connection between the victim and Hydra Martial Arts studio, ALERT investigators are concerned regarding its convenience for the suspect," said the release.“This individual was heavily involved in the martial arts community and responsible for teaching children and teens, including those with special needs. It’s incredibly concerning for our unit when we see people in positions like these who then take advantage of their authority and trust,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger, ICE.Hutchinson was arrested at his home on June 25, with the help of the Calgary Police Service. His home and martial arts business, located at 11166 42 St. S.E., were searched and several electronic devices, including cell phones and laptops, were seized.Hutchison is facing the following charges:child luring;making child pornography;access child pornography; andpossession of child pornography. “The tip we received points our investigators to a timeline between 2017 and 2018, but we anticipate there may be additional victims as our examination into these devices continues,” Auger said.Hutchison was also known to use the alias “Dan Chambers” online.ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.