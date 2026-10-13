WATCH: Man killed after jumping into UK tiger enclosure identified

The man who died after jumping into a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster has been identified as William Chapman.
The incident occurred at around midday this past Saturday when Chapman was seen by visitors to the wildlife park entering the enclosure of a rare Amur tiger named Altai.
Visitors reported seeing Chapman, who was wearing headphones, pacing around the tiger enclosure before he climbed over a wall and entered the enclosure.
He was apparently visiting the park on his own.
It has since been revealed that he had recorded a video while inside the enclosure and posted it to his social media account.
Once inside, videos taken by onlookers show the tiger approaching Chapman, who was behaving somewhat erratically.
The tiger is then filmed biting Chapman on the back of the neck.
Chapman reacts by wagging his finger at the animal, seemingly unaware of the severe danger he was in.
The tiger can be seen biting and clawing at Chapman while he remains seated on the ground.
Onlookers reported that they yelled and made noise in an attempt to distract the tiger from attacking Chapman, but the animal was reportedly undeterred.
Park visitors reported hearing what sounded like gun shots in the direction of the tiger in an effort to scare it away.
Once the tiger retreated, zoo staff, medical workers, and police entered the exhibit to retrieve Chapman.
He had been bitten by the animal multiple times and had reportedly lost a large amount of blood by the time he was able to be attended to.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It has been circulated that Chapman had autism, and his decision to enter the enclosure and his bizarre behaviour after encountering the animal can be explained as a result of this; however, this has not been confirmed by official sources.
The Yorkshire Wildlife Park confirmed that the tiger, Altai, would remain in the enclosure and would not be euthanized as a result of the incident.
The park did extend their "thoughts and heartfelt sympathies" to Chapman's family.