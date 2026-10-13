WATCH: Man killed after jumping into UK tiger enclosure identified

The man who died after jumping into a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster has been identified as William Chapman.

The incident occurred at around midday this past Saturday when Chapman was seen by visitors to the wildlife park entering the enclosure of a rare Amur tiger named Altai.

Visitors reported seeing Chapman, who was wearing headphones, pacing around the tiger enclosure before he climbed over a wall and entered the enclosure.

He was apparently visiting the park on his own.

It has since been revealed that he had recorded a video while inside the enclosure and posted it to his social media account.

Once inside, videos taken by onlookers show the tiger approaching Chapman, who was behaving somewhat erratically.

The tiger is then filmed biting Chapman on the back of the neck.

Chapman reacts by wagging his finger at the animal, seemingly unaware of the severe danger he was in.

The tiger can be seen biting and clawing at Chapman while he remains seated on the ground.