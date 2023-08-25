CNN and Climate

CNN and Climate

A conference at Columbia Journalism School in New York City aims to “forge a path forward together” on climate change coverage.

Climate Changes Everything: Creating a Blueprint for Media Transformation will be held at the university Sept. 21 to 22, hosted by Covering Climate Now, Columbia Journalism Review, The Nation, the Guardian, and Solutions Journalism Network.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

I hope Meta keeps the blockade of links to Canadian news sources to prevent the spread of this rubbish. No wonder people don't trust the media.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

so training the media to lie to us??? They are doing a good job of that already IMO

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.