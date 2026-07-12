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UPDATE: All suspects remain at large after Toronto street festival mass shooting

Two dead, and five others were injured in a mass shooting at Salsa on St. Clair festival in Toronto Saturday, as police remain on the lookout for the shooters.
The Toronto Police Service
The Toronto Police Service Courtesy Dale Manucdoc/CBC
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