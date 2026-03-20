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UPDATE: Another update provided on Maya Gabela, the Tumbler Ridge hero who is still fighting

Cia Edmonds shares updates on her daughter's progress after the February Tumbler Ridge mass shooting tragedy, sharing her daughter's miraculous recovery milestones with the public.
Maya
MayaSource: Facebook / Cia Later
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Tumbler Ridge
Tumbler Ridge mass shooting
Maya Gebala

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