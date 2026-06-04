UPDATE: BC Prosecution Service confirms sexual assault charge against Independent MLA Jordan Kealy

VANCOUVER — The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed that Independent MLA Jordan Kealy has been charged with one count of sexual assault..Kealy, who represents the BC riding of Peace River North, denied the allegation in a statement provided to Global News..“I want my constituents to know that I've done nothing wrong. I'm completely innocent and I'll prove that in court,” he said.The charge marks the second time in nearly as many months that a sitting B.C. MLA has been accused of a serious criminal offence.In early April, BC Conservative MLA Hon Chan was charged with assault, assault by choking and uttering threats in connection with an alleged intimate partner violence incident on January 12, 2024, in Richmond.The BC Prosecution Service publicly confirmed those charges, designated the file as a “K” matter involving intimate partner violence, and noted Chan’s first court appearance was set for April 22 in Richmond provincial court. Chan was removed from the Conservative caucus and now sits as an independent..The BC Prosecution Service confirmed in a Thursday statement that Kealy faces one count of sexual assault, with the alleged offence occurring between January 1 and September 20, 2024, in Fort St. John.Kealy was elected as a BC Conservative in 2024 but left the party caucus in early 2025 amid internal disputes and has since sat as an independent. He had been expected to rejoin the BC Conservative caucus shortly following Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s win in the most recent BC Conservative leadership race, having endorsed her midway through the months-long contest.The allegations against Kealy have not been proven in court and he is presumed innocent.