UPDATE: Calgary police find body of Parker

The body of a child believed to be missing 11-year-old Parker Wells has been located in a culvert and tunnel system near Deerfoot Trail, the Calgary Police Service said Wednesday, with recovery efforts underway and formal identification still pending.Police said they received a tip on Tuesday from a member of the public who found clothing consistent with what Parker was last seen wearing. This led specialized search teams from the Calgary Fire Department to the remains in a green space containing harsh terrain and water. Investigators believe Parker entered a culvert on the west side of Deerfoot Trail and travelled through a pipe into a network of tunnels on the east side of the roadway.The green space contains “incredibly harsh terrain and is part of a water environment,” police said. As with any search involving water, environmental conditions can influence what can be observed and when evidence may become visible.Police noted they had previously searched the area during the past two weeks, but no evidence was located at the time that would have suggested a more thorough examination was required.“This is not the outcome anyone hoped for,” the service said in a statement. “Like so many others, we hoped Parker would be brought home safely. Our thoughts are with Parker’s family, loved ones and all those affected by this devastating loss.”.Parker was last seen in person between 11:08 and 11:41 a.m. on July 16 at a day home in the 0-100 block of Connaught Drive N.W. Clothing believed to be his was found nearby on Northmount Drive shortly afterward.Closed-circuit cameras later captured him shirtless and wearing black noise-cancelling headphones moving through the Thorncliffe area, with the final confirmed sighting at 12:52 p.m. in the 5500 block of Travis Crescent NE.The ensuing search has been one of the largest in recent Calgary memory, involving more than 5,500 search hours, thousands of kilometres covered on foot, air and water support, canine and mounted units, and the assessment of more than 600 tips..The search became one of the largest missing-child efforts in recent Calgary history. Over 13 days, officers, specialized units, Search and Rescue Alberta volunteers, partner agencies and members of the public covered more than 8,600 kilometres and logged more than 5,500 search hours.Hundreds of homes and businesses were checked, extensive video footage was reviewed, and more than 600 tips were assessed. An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued with provincial approval due to Parker’s vulnerabilities.On Monday, police announced they were refocusing from the large-scale physical ground search while continuing to pursue investigative leads. Targeted searches continued, including the effort that led to Tuesday's discovery and Wednesday's announcement.Police said there is no evidence that criminality was involved in Parker’s disappearance. The investigation remains ongoing to answer remaining questions for the family.In cases where no criminality is involved, police typically remove identifying information, including names and photographs, from public platforms once a missing person is located and do not share details about the location or circumstances. With the permission of Parker’s family, additional information has been released in this case because of the extensive public effort to find him..Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered condolences Wednesday evening..“Behind every search map, every briefing, every tip and every hour spent looking was a little boy who was deeply loved by his family,” Chief Katie McLellan said. “Today, we grieve alongside them and share in the profound sadness of this loss. Our thoughts are with Parker’s family, loved ones, friends and everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered condolences Wednesday evening.“My deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to Parker’s family and loved ones. There is no greater heartbreak than the loss of a child, and I hope they are able to find moments of peace and strength during this unimaginable time,” Smith wrote on X.“Thank you to the Calgary Police Service, Search and Rescue, and every agency that played a role in this incredibly complex search. I want to commend your professionalism, dedication, and perseverance throughout this search.“To the people of Calgary, you came together in a way that was truly extraordinary. Through countless volunteer hours, posters, social media posts, and unwavering support, you showed just how deeply this community cared about bringing Parker home.”Police thanked the thousands of community members, volunteers, partner agencies and members of the media who assisted in the search. Parker’s family is asking for privacy as they grieve.