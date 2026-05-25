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UPDATE: Commons votes down Conservative private property motion as Cowichan retrial bid proceeds

The Commons vote came amidst a rare challenge to re-open the Cowichan Tribes title case and hours after a Conservative non-binding motion, which urged the government to repeal Litigation Guideline 14 and aggressively defend fee-simple title in the Cowichan litigation, was defeated by the combined votes of the Liberals, NDP and Bloc Québécois.
Cowichan Decision meeting in Richmond
Cowichan Decision meeting in RichmondPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bc
Bcpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Bc Supreme Court
Cowichan Tribes
Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490
Chak Au
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Western Standard
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