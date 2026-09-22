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UPDATE: Eby calls an October 24 election and casts Trump as an 'existential' threat

BC Premier David Eby told Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia the House is dissolved. Final voting day is Saturday, October 24, one week after the civic vote, and the Abbotsford-Mission byelection is dead.
Eby arrives at Government House
Eby arrives at Government HouseScreen grab X/CTV
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David Eby
Bc Ndp
Snap Election
Sheldon Clare
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lorne Doerkson
Brent Chapman
BC Conservative
OneBC
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