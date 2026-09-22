UPDATE: Eby calls an October 24 election and casts Trump as an 'existential' threat

PENTICTON — Premier David Eby asked Lt.-Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia on Tuesday to dissolve the British Columbia legislature and call a general election for Saturday, October 24, two years early and four days before the Abbotsford-Mission byelection was to finish..He said the meeting was already done when he stepped to a "Build BC Strong" podium outside Government House, still in the open-collar navy suit he wore on the way in."A few moments ago, I met with the Lieutenant Governor, and she has agreed to dissolve the legislature and to call a provincial election for Oct. 24th," Eby said.ElectionsBC posted the same day as Writ Day and listed final voting day as October 24. Advance voting is October 16 to 21. Nominations close October 3 at 1 p.m. Pacific..Eby put US President Donald Trump at the centre of the campaign. "For B.C. and for Canada, this is an existential moment," he wrote after the address. "Trump is attacking our jobs, driving up our costs and threatening our ability to make decisions for ourselves, in our own country, for our own people. He wants to make Canada and B.C. an extension of America.".Eby said Prime Minister Mark Carney "has called this a rupture and he is absolutely right." He added, in lines carried by the Vancouver Sun from the same presser, that Trump "is attacking our workers. He’s targeting our businesses, and he is threatening our sovereignty.".The BC premier framed the ballot as a choice. "British Columbians, you deserve a say in the direction that we choose," he said. "This election is your chance to have your choice heard."On his own account he went further on the opposition. "The conservative parties would cozy up to Trump, make cuts, raise costs and invite U.S. corporations into our health care. With Trump at our door, we cannot afford their chaos."Shaw reported the campaign spine as three points: stand up, protect and build. Eby said that means keeping American liquor off BC shelves, holding with Carney, backing workers and the health system, and expanding ports, roads and other trade markets.Election Act s. 24(2) cancelled the Abbotsford-Mission byelection on the spot and folds that riding into the general. Kerry-Lynne Findlay had been the Conservative name on the September 26 ballot after she resigned as leader Sunday. Shaw wrote Tuesday afternoon he is told she is not running for the Conservatives in the reconstituted contest..Findlay's husband, Surrey South MLA Brent Chapman, posted a two-page letter Tuesday morning. "Today, I will join OneBC," he wrote..Interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson had already pulled a Richmond caucus appearance "due to the possibility of a snap election." Civic voting day remains Saturday, October 17. The next fixed general date had been October 21, 2028.