Mike Pence

Mike Pence

 Courtesy Wikicommons

After five hours of searching the home of former Vice-President Mike Pence, the FBI says it has removed one document with classified markings.

Pence rep Devin O’Malley said the search was “consensual,” “thorough” and “unrestricted” before confirming that investigators “removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.”

Pence house

Pence house
Pence driveway

Pence driveway

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Drax
Drax

Criminals descend on their own, what a joke

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Check out that house! How do these politicians are get so wealthy? Seems like magic or something. I suppose that if everyone had the opportunity to be a politician for a year - get rich and then retire - we could end world poverty. Sure it would take time to cycle people through but there are a LOT of political positions to be had.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Sad to see in real time silk slippers being passed by wooden clogs.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I'm no Pence fan but the double standard is way past being out of control.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.