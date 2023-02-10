After five hours of searching the home of former Vice-President Mike Pence, the FBI says it has removed one document with classified markings.
Pence rep Devin O’Malley said the search was “consensual,” “thorough” and “unrestricted” before confirming that investigators “removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.”
“The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter,” added O’Malley.
The search came more than three weeks Pence turned over to the FBI two boxes of documents with classified markings that were found at his home, after Pence denied being in possession of any documents.
At the time, Pence said he found the records after the bombshell revelation earlier this month that President Biden stashed classified records dating to his vice presidency at a DC office and next to his classic car at his Delaware home, sparking a special counsel investigation.
The FBI took the records from Pence’s home on Jan. 19.
On Jan. 27, in his first public comments about the discovery, Pence told an audience at Florida International University in Miami: “While I was not aware that the classified documents were in our personal residence, let me be clear, those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence. Mistakes were made and I take full responsibility.”
Pence, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has tried to draw a contrast between his handling of the records and the Biden administration, which took more than two months to inform the public that classified documents had been discovered Nov. 2 at the president’s former think tank office in Washington.
Since then, more secret documents dating to President Biden’s time as a senator and Barack Obama’s vice president have been found at his residence in Wilmington, Del.
On Friday morning FBI agents arrived at Pence’s home to search for additional classified documents. A police car blocked off the driveway leading to Pence’s home in Carmel, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, as reporters swarmed around the front gate.
The FBI search of Pence’s home came hours after he was reportedly subpoenaed by special counsel, Jack Smith, who is investigating former President Donald Trump’s own handling of classified documents following his presidency, as well as the 76-year-old’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Criminals descend on their own, what a joke
Check out that house! How do these politicians are get so wealthy? Seems like magic or something. I suppose that if everyone had the opportunity to be a politician for a year - get rich and then retire - we could end world poverty. Sure it would take time to cycle people through but there are a LOT of political positions to be had.
Sad to see in real time silk slippers being passed by wooden clogs.
I'm no Pence fan but the double standard is way past being out of control.
