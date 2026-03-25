UPDATE: Findlay fires back at 'campaign manager' after surprise defection

VANCOUVER — Former federal cabinet minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay has fired back after her "campaign manager" announced Tuesday that he quit before throwing his support behind rival candidate Caroline Elliott.Findlay fired back late Tuesday evening: "David played a major role in our team," but added, "he was never the official Campaign Manager."."When someone is asked to step aside, there's a right way to handle it," Findlay continued in her X post — adding more drama and uncertainty to an already tight and unpredictable leadership race..Denhoff shot back again in response, posting an image to X that appears to show his role as a "campaign manager," and adding, "Seems pretty official to me. I was also at the Party’s first all Campaign Manager meeting on your behalf just last week.".Findlay, a former Harper-era minister of national revenue and public safety, entered the race in February with strong name recognition and early grassroots momentum.Elliott, a Simon Fraser University PhD and former B.C. Liberal consultant, released a full campaign platform Tuesday and is considered a top contender alongside B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar, based on a Mainstreet Research survey commissioned by Milobar.In his post, Denhoff took direct aim at the Kamloops-area MLA and former mayor, accusing him of a last-minute reversal on DRIPA after previously supporting it.“Peter Milobar was a major proponent of DRIPA and a hardcore reconciliation warrior until five minutes ago,” Denhoff wrote. “Conservatives shouldn’t be fooled by last-minute DRIPA reversals.”Despite the apparent setback, Findlay entered the race with significant momentum. An ERG National Research poll released in mid-February showed her commanding a substantial lead among those considering a BC Conservative membership, capturing 44% first-choice support — more than double Caroline Elliott’s 19.5%.