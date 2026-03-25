News

UPDATE: Findlay fires back at 'campaign manager' after surprise defection

David Denhoff, a well-known BC political strategist, made a surprise exit from Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s leadership campaign Tuesday evening, joining Caroline Elliott’s team before taking aim at Peter Milobar’s DRIPA flip flop. Findlay now says Denhoff was never an "official Campaign Manager" and that he was asked "to step aside."
BC Conservatives
BC ConservativesIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
News
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
BC Conservative
David Denhoff
Caroline Elliott
BC Conservative leadership race

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news