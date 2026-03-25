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UPDATE: Findlay fires back at 'campaign manager' after surprise defection

David Denhoff, a well-known BC political strategist, made a surprise exit from Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s leadership campaign Tuesday evening, joining Caroline Elliott’s team before taking aim at Peter Milobar’s DRIPA flip flop. Findlay now says Denhoff was never an "official Campaign Manager" and that he was asked "to step aside."