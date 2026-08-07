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UPDATE: Helicopters airlift residents from Faulder as Bald Range wildfire destroys multiple structures, surges to 5,000 hectares

Helicopters were forced to evacuate residents from the Faulder area Friday night after the Bald Range wildfire overran parts of the community, with video confirming multiple structures already lost as the blaze exploded to an estimated 5,000 hectares.
The Bald Range wildfire burns with intense flames and a massive smoke plume west of Summerland on Friday evening, August 7, 2026.
The Bald Range wildfire burns with intense flames and a massive smoke plume west of Summerland on Friday evening, August 7, 2026.Photo submitted by reader
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