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UPDATE: Is BC headed for a snap election? Two BC Conservative leadership candidates hope so

Caroline Elliott stands alongside Yuri Fulmer among the remaining contenders in urging the Leadership Election Organizing Committee to fast-track the member vote in the event Premier David Eby triggers an early election. Other candidates, including Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar, are instead calling for a pause-and-resume plan to preserve fairness and party unity.