UPDATE: President Trump speaks after alleged assassination attempt

U.S. President Donald Trump, alongside FBI director Kash Patel and others, spoke to reporters following an alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday evening, in Washington D.C..Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by Secret Service after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton hotel hours earlier Saturday night. Attendees heard what sounded like three to four gunshots around 8:30 p.m. ET, appearing to originate from outside the ballroom near a back stairwell. Guests can be seen on video scrambling rapidly under tables as heavily armed Secret Service agents swarmed the room.During an apparently impromptu post-shooting press conference, the president used the incident to highlight reasons he believes his proposed White House renovations are “necessary,” citing a “security situation the likes of which no one has ever seen before.”.“It’s not a particularly secure building, and this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House,” Trump said. “It’s actually a larger room, and it’s much more secure. It’s drone proof, it’s bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That’s why Secret Service, the military are demanding it.”He praised the rapid response of Secret Service and law enforcement working with D.C. police, noting that one officer was shot at close range with a powerful weapon but saved by his bulletproof vest.“One officer … was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said. “I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great. He’s in great shape … We told him, we love him and respect him.”Trump described the ballroom scene as one of unexpected unity.“You had Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives … everybody in that room, big crowd, record-setting crowd … there was a tremendous amount of love and coming together,” he said.He referenced previous assassination attempts, including one in Butler, Pa., less than two years ago, and called on Americans to “recommit with their hearts and resolve our differences peacefully.”The president said the suspect — described as “a sick person, very sick person” who lives in California — had been captured and that authorities had already searched his apartment. He thanked the media for what he called responsible coverage and vowed to reschedule the dinner.“We’ll do it again within the next 30 days, or we’ll make it bigger and better and even nicer,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let anybody take over our society. We’re not going to cancel things out.”The acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also addressed reporters, said the evening showed “the very worst … and the very best of this country” because of the actions of law enforcement.This is a developing story.