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UPDATE: President Trump speaks after alleged assassination attempt

President Trump speaks after alleged White House Correspondents Dinner assassination attempt, calling the shooter a “whack job” and a “sick, sick person.”
President Trump speaks to the press after tonight's alleged assassination attempt
President Trump speaks to the press after tonight's alleged assassination attemptScreenshot: White House
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Donald Trump
White House Correspondents Association
Kash Patel
Donald Trump assassination attempt
todd blanche

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