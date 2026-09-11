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UPDATE: RCMP confirm 'hate-speech' complaint call was real but 'respectfully' won't comment further

An officer told Tanya Gaw, an Action4Canada founder, the file concerns posts about "Muslims and Islam."
Still from circulating video posted by Tanya Gaw
Still from circulating video posted by Tanya GawTanya Gaw / X
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Rcmp
Hate Speech
Muslims
Islam
Tanya Gaw
Action4canada
Surrey Police
UK censorship
Tara Armstromg
Mario Zelaya
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