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UPDATE: RCMP investigating Golden Ears Park graffiti as criminal mischief

Maple Ridge detachment confirms probe into spray-painted memorial after drowning, saying vandalism in a protected area remains an offence even if intended as tribute.
A man spray-paints a red memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park on August 4, 2026, one day after a drowning at the Lower Falls.
A man spray-paints a red memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park on August 4, 2026, one day after a drowning at the Lower Falls.Social media image via @604RAW
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