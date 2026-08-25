UPDATE: RCMP investigating Golden Ears Park graffiti as criminal mischief

PENTICTON — Maple Ridge RCMP is investigating a report of mischief after an unknown male spray-painted graffiti near the Lower Falls trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park..Officers received the public complaint on August 17 and are working with BC Parks staff to identify those involved. Police confirmed they are aware of photos and videos of the incident circulating online.In a statement issued Tuesday, the detachment said the act appears to be an attempt to memorialize a man who drowned at the falls on August 3. A widely shared video shows a man spray-painting a red message on boulders the following day.“While this incident appears to be an attempt at memorializing a drowning victim in the area, vandalism within a protected area is still considered a criminal offence,” Maple Ridge RCMP said. “Such acts can harm the environment, diminish the experience of other park users, and create unnecessary cleanup cost for the community.”Police extended sympathies to the family and friends of the man who drowned and urged anyone wishing to pay respects to use appropriate, legal means. Officers also reminded the public to obey all warning signs in the park and stay prepared when using outdoor recreational areas.Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Ridge RCMP at 604-463-6251 and quote file number 2026-15782..Maple Ridge Fire Rescue and RCMP responded to the August 3 drowning around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said the man slipped while photographing the falls. Rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.Assistant Chief Gary Porter has repeatedly warned visitors that cellphone service is poor in the area, response times are long, and people continue to ignore barriers and signs.The video has drawn strong public reaction online, with many calling the spray-painting a disrespectful act of vandalism in a protected natural space.