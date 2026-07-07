UPDATE: Victoria police name suspect in Beacon Hill Park weapon assault

VANCOUVER — Victoria police have identified one of two people arrested in connection with an assault with a weapon that injured three people near Beacon Hill Park, as the investigation advances and charges are laid.Hussein Saadedeen, 20, faces one count of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. A youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, also faces charges including aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Both remain in custody..The Victoria Police Department said officers responded to reports of a confrontation involving multiple people on Dallas Road near the park just after 10 p.m. on July 3. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two were taken to hospital and have since been released.Officers arrested two people at the scene who were not among the injured..Witnesses described the incident as beginning during a relaxed evening gathering of roughly 25 young people near the Mile Zero and Terry Fox memorial area. A separate group of about "10 to 15" young men was reportedly watching from nearby.In a statement posted on Facebook, Abigail Urquhart, who said she was present, said that two men leading the other group pulled a knife on her and female friends while they were briefly separated from the larger gathering. They ran back to warn others.Urquhart, via Facebook, claimed that minutes later one man produced a machete and began swinging it with apparent intent to cause serious harm.“There was no negotiation he wanted to hurt us,” she wrote. “Luckily nobody had died or had life changing injuries but it truly seem that their intent was to kill.”She shared photographs of two individuals she identified as key figures in the group and urged others to repost them.