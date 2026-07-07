UPDATE: Victoria police name suspect in Beacon Hill Park weapon assault

Victoria police have identified one of two people arrested in connection with an assault with a machete that injured three people near Beacon Hill Park, as the investigation advances and charges are laid.

Suspect photos from the July 3, 2026, assault with a weapon near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, BC. Witnesses allege one of the individuals produced a machete during the confrontation. X / @DonaldBestCA via Facebook / Abigail Urquhart