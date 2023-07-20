More than 220 police sharpshooters and hunters are on the streets of Berlin this hour as they look for a female lion.
Officers received a call along with video of the lion in the southwest outskirts of the Germany capital about midnight Wednesday.
More than 30 police cars rushed to the area and residents were told to stay inside with their pets.
No no local zoos or circuses reporting lost felines, police think the lion is an escaped pet.
But as night closed in many, residents began to gather on the streets, some even drinking wine, to talk about the drama.
The BBC reported a video shared on Twitter — which police believe is real — also appeared to show a lioness in a heavily forested residential area of Kleinmachnow.
Helicopters and drones are now searching the woods.
Police said the Twitter video is real, but compounding the mystery is local zoos say are their lions are safely behind bars.
"In the summer you often hear reports of crocodiles in swimming lakes and then it turns out all it was, was a big duck. In this case it's obviously totally real. We're dealing with a lioness that's roaming freely through Teltow, Stahnsdorf and Kleinmachnow," police spokesman Daniel Keip told public broadcaster RBB.
"Our hunters... are also equipped with ammunition. The first objective is to capture. Other measures will only be taken by police officers if their lives or the lives of others are endangered."
An armoured vehicle normally used for terrorism-related operations has also been brought in.
