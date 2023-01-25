A&W Mascot

The Great Root Bear 

 Courtesy J. Walter Thompson/A&W

A&W Restaurants fooled around with social media users by saying its mascot Rooty the Great Root Bear will be wearing jeans going forward. 

“We knew people would notice because he’s literally a six-foot tall bear wearing an orange sweater,” said A&W in a Tuesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

bwright
bwright

Western Standard editors: This kind of "reporting" is no better than the lame-stream media who don't report a full story.

You should know from experience that many people just run with headlines as truth and end up looking dumb, caught with their pants down.

Unless you report the whole story - that A&W followed up this tweet with another explaining that this was a joke - you it your readers are going to get caught with pants down.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Can the wokeys go in the forest and put pants on a real bear as well? I find the displaying of their genitalia in the wild offensive.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Why is this an issue? I've never seen the A&W rooty bear with gender specific body parts.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Drag Queens don't need pants. Why would they focus on this cartoon bear?

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

Um.. what? I'd like to meet the kind of person who is offended by Rooty the Bear, purely for the entertainment value.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Perhaps we can convince them all bears must be clad in denim. I'll supply the first pair when they come back with the exact measurements and I can video tape from a safe distance bleach in the gene pool.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

Great point! All the poor Snow Flakes are offended yet again. You have had your way with Rooty the Great Root Bear now lets see you have your way the the bears in the forest as I am sure you must be offended with them too. This should be great entertainment!

Report Add Reply

