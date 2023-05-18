The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC APC) said it was appalled to learn about remarks made by two United Conservative Party candidates pertaining to Ukraine.
The UCC APC disavows Alberta UCP candidate Eric Bouchard (Calgary-Lougheed) retweeting a post with #ZelenskyWarCriminal in it, according to a Thursday statement. The statement said it was disturbed by recent media reports of the husband of UCP candidate Chelsae Petrovic (Livingstone-Macleod) supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It said it recognizes the views of Bouchard and Petrovic’s spouse are contrary to the UCP’s stance.
UCP candidate Tyler Shandro (Calgary-Acadia) stated in the UCC APC’s election survey Alberta and Canada should defend Ukraine.
“Our province and our country must support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity unconditionally, and no one from the West should ask Ukraine to concede any territory in a peace agreement,” said Shandro.
The release urged Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP disavow and condemn the anti-Ukraine comments made by Bouchard and Petrovic's spouse. It said they should retract and apologize for their remarks.
Bouchard said he has addressed his past social media usage, which was casual and could have been offensive to some.
"To be crystal clear: I do not believe Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a war criminal," he said.
"If elected as MLA, I will proudly support the great work that our UCP government continues to do to help Ukrainian newcomers settle in our great province."
UCP issues a counter to the UCC, with comments from both candidates addressing what the UCC calls anti-Ukraine sentiment. pic.twitter.com/qF48VEZ8CQ
“This will provide non-lethal supplies for the territorial defence forces, including individual first aid kits and medical supplies, sleeping bags and winter clothing, diesel generators, ambulances, and communications and operating expenses,” said former Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
While provincial governments do not have a major role in international development and foreign policy, Kenney said there “have to be exceptions to every rule.”
Smith apologized for past comments she made about Ukraine before she was elected in October.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(9) comments
Just because someone makes an observation about Zelenskyy does not mean that they’re “rooting “ for Russia. This is just a way to attack the UCP. Typical slimy leftist tactic. Zelenskyy is a complete sleaseball. Let’s turn this around. Does this mean then that if you support Ukraine that you support Naz-is, as the Azov Brigades who are Naz-is and openly wear Naz-i symbols on their uniforms, make up one quarter of the Ukrainian military. There, how’s that ?? Throw this back at these NDP hacks. It’s called counter attack. So much could get done if it weren’t for these leftist scum making ridiculous accusations and wasting so much time.
I'm Ukrainian and I think Zelensky is totally slimy and connected to the WEF. He could of pursued peace but didn't.
And what comments from this group regarding pro-communist sentiments from several of the NDP candidates. Not impressed with the bias.
Zelensky is every bit as as slimy as Putin. We should not be sending him one cent.
https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/07/24/ukraine-unguided-rockets-killing-civilians
The Ukraine Naz-is and terrorists who have been murdering, terrorizing and bombing Russian speaking citizens in the Donbass since 2014 (14,000 deaths and counting) seem to be ignored and passed off as irrelevant by the war mongering NATO war criminals.
This group is not doing the Ukrainians any favors by interfering in this election.
The Kievists in Canada don't tolerate dissent.
So tired of everyone's opinion being thrown at the parties at this point.
