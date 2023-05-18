Bouchard Petrovic

Eric Bouchard and Chelsae Petrovic 

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC APC) said it was appalled to learn about remarks made by two United Conservative Party candidates pertaining to Ukraine.

The UCC APC disavows Alberta UCP candidate Eric Bouchard (Calgary-Lougheed) retweeting a post with #ZelenskyWarCriminal in it, according to a Thursday statement. The statement said it was disturbed by recent media reports of the husband of UCP candidate Chelsae Petrovic (Livingstone-Macleod) supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(9) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Just because someone makes an observation about Zelenskyy does not mean that they’re “rooting “ for Russia. This is just a way to attack the UCP. Typical slimy leftist tactic. Zelenskyy is a complete sleaseball. Let’s turn this around. Does this mean then that if you support Ukraine that you support Naz-is, as the Azov Brigades who are Naz-is and openly wear Naz-i symbols on their uniforms, make up one quarter of the Ukrainian military. There, how’s that ?? Throw this back at these NDP hacks. It’s called counter attack. So much could get done if it weren’t for these leftist scum making ridiculous accusations and wasting so much time.

Jasper425
Jasper425

I'm Ukrainian and I think Zelensky is totally slimy and connected to the WEF. He could of pursued peace but didn't.

Delby
Delby

And what comments from this group regarding pro-communist sentiments from several of the NDP candidates. Not impressed with the bias.

fpenner
fpenner

Zelensky is every bit as as slimy as Putin. We should not be sending him one cent.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/07/24/ukraine-unguided-rockets-killing-civilians

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The Ukraine Naz-is and terrorists who have been murdering, terrorizing and bombing Russian speaking citizens in the Donbass since 2014 (14,000 deaths and counting) seem to be ignored and passed off as irrelevant by the war mongering NATO war criminals.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This group is not doing the Ukrainians any favors by interfering in this election.

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

The Kievists in Canada don't tolerate dissent.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So tired of everyone's opinion being thrown at the parties at this point.

