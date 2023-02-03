Lethbridge university

The Alberta government will be requiring post-secondary institutions to provide annual free speech reporting to Alberta Advanced Education. 

“It is abundantly clear that more needs to be done to ensure our institutions are adequately protecting free speech,” said Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides in a Friday press release. 

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Meanwhile, in a court in the very same city - Lethbridge, Artur Pawlowski is being put on trial by this government for . . . a speech.

MLC
MLC

"I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." Alleged to Voltaire but more likely an interpretation by biographer Evelyn Hall - Friends of Voltaire.

The important part: Free speech. Even much further back that Voltaire, free speech - the right to speak against a dominant paradigm and express open thought - has been a hallmark of a free society. It frequently didn't end well for the speaker; Socrates cup of tea comes to mind.

When we crush or obstruct through fear the civil right of public speech we lessen our society with every occurrence. As a society we fail to entrench critical and objective thinking therefore take the option of restricting speech. The myopic autocrats method of control.

