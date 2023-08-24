Sheila Annette Lewis

Sheila Annette Lewis 

 Courtesy Rebel News

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has passed away. 

“Justice delayed is often justice denied,” tweeted the JCCF on Thursday. 

(12) comments

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Shameful how this was handled by doctors and our medical establishment. I wonder if the family can now sue for wrongful death as this decision almost certainly did cause the death of Mrs. Lewis.

Mila
Mila

So very sad to read of Sheila's death. Eternal rest grant upon her and may light perpetual shine upon her.

tmax88
tmax88

How tragic, the way this all unfolded. How senseless and cruel to discriminate against those who haven't taken the covid shots.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Sh$t needs to hit the fan! Smith has been the Premier for just about a year now. We are no farther ahead than if slimy Kenney were still around.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Bullshyte, we are far further ahead than than where a year ago, the health system is being fixed, we are standing up to Trudeau and his federal hoard, we are desperately trying to keep the lights on, our unemployment rate is down, and we have a powerful premier in place who is standing up for us. So stop with the BS.

JPB
JPB

DANIELLE SMITH - FIX THIS - YOU PROMISED YOU'D PASS A CHANGE TO THE ALBERTA HUMAN RIGHTS CODE - WHERE IS IT????????????????

northrungrader
northrungrader

Would this also fall under Hinshaw's illegal mandate? If so murder charges for the AHS management, the 6 surgeons and the hospital administrators involved.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Premeditated murder charges, mind you. They knew exactly what they were doing.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

AHS = murderers

UCP = murderers for allowing the covid tyrrany to continue

guest627
guest627

Sorry to hear of the lost of a person who fought to live in our country over an unproved vaccine . Stress is a powerful killer so here is hoping the family will keep working on this case . We are all waiting for the left over paid vaccine to be pushed again , it will never happen with most Canadians as we are smarter.

PersonOne
PersonOne

This is any of us who do not comply with any 'rule' they, 'they' come up with. How long will we accept this?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Bloody murderers

