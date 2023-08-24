Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said Alberta resident Sheila Annette Lewis has passed away.
“Justice delayed is often justice denied,” tweeted the JCCF on Thursday.
“The decision to remove Ms. Lewis from the transplant list over her COVID vaccination status may have cost Ms. Lewis her life.”
The Justice Centre is aware of reports that Sheila Annette Lewis has passed away. Justice delayed is often justice denied. The decision to remove Ms. Lewis from the transplant list over her Covid vaccination status may have cost Ms. Lewis her life.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) and six doctors removed her from a high-priority organ transplant wait list because she refused to take COVID-19 vaccines.
She was dying of a terminal illness. She had been challenging the constitutionality of the vaccine mandate for transplant candidates put in place by AHS, an Alberta hospital, and six transplant doctors for more than one year.
The Supreme Court said in June it would not hear Lewis’ case against the vaccine mandate for organ transplant patients.
“The parties have recently reached a satisfactory settlement in this matter, and all funds raised through your generous donations will be going towards Shelia’s healthcare needs moving forward,” said her family and friends.
“Thank you all for your prayers, support, kind and encouraging words, and your very generous donations.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(12) comments
Shameful how this was handled by doctors and our medical establishment. I wonder if the family can now sue for wrongful death as this decision almost certainly did cause the death of Mrs. Lewis.
So very sad to read of Sheila's death. Eternal rest grant upon her and may light perpetual shine upon her.
How tragic, the way this all unfolded. How senseless and cruel to discriminate against those who haven't taken the covid shots.
Sh$t needs to hit the fan! Smith has been the Premier for just about a year now. We are no farther ahead than if slimy Kenney were still around.
Bullshyte, we are far further ahead than than where a year ago, the health system is being fixed, we are standing up to Trudeau and his federal hoard, we are desperately trying to keep the lights on, our unemployment rate is down, and we have a powerful premier in place who is standing up for us. So stop with the BS.
DANIELLE SMITH - FIX THIS - YOU PROMISED YOU'D PASS A CHANGE TO THE ALBERTA HUMAN RIGHTS CODE - WHERE IS IT????????????????
Would this also fall under Hinshaw's illegal mandate? If so murder charges for the AHS management, the 6 surgeons and the hospital administrators involved.
Premeditated murder charges, mind you. They knew exactly what they were doing.
AHS = murderers
UCP = murderers for allowing the covid tyrrany to continue
Sorry to hear of the lost of a person who fought to live in our country over an unproved vaccine . Stress is a powerful killer so here is hoping the family will keep working on this case . We are all waiting for the left over paid vaccine to be pushed again , it will never happen with most Canadians as we are smarter.
This is any of us who do not comply with any 'rule' they, 'they' come up with. How long will we accept this?
Bloody murderers
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.