Justice Minister David Lametti has introduced new legislation to reform the bail system. The changes are intended to address repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.
The proposed changes would create new reverse-onus bail conditions for those charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon who were convicted of a similar crime within the last five years.
The burden of proof will shift from prosecutors to offenders, with the offender required to prove in court why they should be released on bail.
The law will expand reverse-onus provisions for firearms offences, including intimate partner violence cases.
The proposed changes come amid pressure from premiers, provinces and territories to reduce the number of repeat violent offenders who are granted bail.
All the premiers had requested the expanded “reverse-onus” bail conditions.
Due to recent high-profile cases where high-risk dangerous offenders committed heinous crimes, such as the murder of a woman and her daughter outside an Edmonton school. The alleged murderer was released on bail for a separate crime three weeks before the double murder.
Blaming the “catch-and-release” system, the Conservatives have been urging the Liberal government for tougher bail laws that protect the public and not violent offenders.
The Charter of Rights and Freedoms ensures that individuals charged with a crime have the right to reasonable bail unless there is a just cause to deny it. Lametti stated that the bail reform would uphold this right.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
