Jail
Image Courtesy of Matthew Ansley on Unsplash

Justice Minister David Lametti has introduced new legislation to reform the bail system. The changes are intended to address repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.

Courtroom

Courtesy pipestoneflyer.com

The proposed changes would create new reverse-onus bail conditions for those charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon who were convicted of a similar crime within the last five years.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.