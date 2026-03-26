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UPDATED: BC Conservative MLA removed from caucus over criminal charges, NDP demands his resignation

A special prosecutor has been assigned to a case involving Hon Chan, Conservative Party of BC MLA for Richmond Centre, who was arrested in relation to a 2024 domestic violence incident.
Richmond Centre MLA Hon Chan
Richmond Centre MLA Hon ChanIllustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
Bc News
Trevor Halford
BC Conservative
Hon Chan

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