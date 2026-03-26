UPDATED: BC Conservative MLA removed from caucus over criminal charges, NDP demands his resignation

VANCOUVER — NDP MLA Grace Lore is demanding BC Conservative MLA Hon Chan resign immediately and his party rule out any future role for him as an MLA or candidate following charges of assault, assault by choking and uttering threats in an alleged domestic incident.Lore offered a strongly worded statement Thursday through an official BC NDP caucus media release.“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim – my thoughts are with her and every single other woman in this province who has faced intimate partner violence, who has experienced coercion, threats, abuse, and physical violence at the hands of their husbands or partners, and for whom home has been a source of fear instead of safety and care,” Lore said.The charges against Chan, the MLA for Richmond Centre, stem from an alleged incident on January 12, 2024, in Richmond.A special prosecutor was appointed on June 27 to handle the case and avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence given Chan’s status as an elected official.Chan was formally charged on Thursday with his first appearance scheduled for April 22 in Richmond provincial court..In a statement issued Thursday, Conservative Interim Leader Trevor Halford said Chan informed him of the serious criminal charges Wednesday. The caucus and party had no prior knowledge of the matter or any related incidents.“Action was taken immediately upon becoming aware of these charges,” the statement reads. “Our caucus wishes to be clear, any allegations of domestic violence are taken seriously. Anyone who experiences it deserves to know that people in positions of public trust will be held to the highest standard of accountability.”.Chan, elected in the 2024 provincial election and serving as the party’s critic for ICBC, TransLink, transit and climate solutions, could not immediately be reached for comment.The development comes as the Official Opposition continues leadership and caucus transitions, with Halford serving as interim leader and a new leader set to take over the party on May 30..In her official statement sent on behalf of the BC NDP caucus, Lore argued the party’s response was insufficient.“Removing Hon Chan from the caucus is an important first step, but it’s not nearly enough. The BC Conservatives should call on him to resign immediately and state clearly that he will not be a BC Conservative MLA or candidate in the future,” she said.“If it’s true that nobody in the BC Conservatives had any knowledge at all of this investigation, Hon Chan’s failure to disclose it is a fundamental violation of trust with his constituents and all British Columbians.”Lore added that it is inappropriate for someone facing such charges to continue serving as an MLA.All allegations have yet to be proven in court and Chan is presumed innocent until proven guilty.Nonetheless, some observers, including BC politics reporter Jas Johal, have questioned what the timing of the alleged 2024 incident, which occurred well before Chan’s nomination as a BC Conservative candidate, might say about the party’s vetting processes..Chan was elected in October 2024 previously serving as the party’s critic for ICBC, TransLink, transit and climate solutions.