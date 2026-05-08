UPDATED: BC Conservative riding association speaks out on MLA's party membership expulsion

NEW WESTMINSTER — The Conservative Party of BC has revoked the membership of Amelia Boultbee, the already Independent MLA for Penticton-Summerland, according to a source within the party who spoke to the Western Standard exclusively.

According to the source, who asked to remain anonymous, Boultbee’s party membership was revoked under the party’s Constitutional bylaw 2.08.

The bylaw states that “any member who joins or publicly supports another provincial political party, or publicly campaigns against an officially nominated Conservative Party of BC candidate for the Legislative Assembly, immediately forfeits their membership.

"The board of directors or secretary is to inform the member in writing of the forfeiture and its cause.”

Boultbee did not respond to a request for comment prior to deadline.

The Penticton-Summerland riding association says it is “deeply disturbed” by the decision.

“The party of ‘free votes’ which has allowed other members to vote for ARPA, Donald Trump, and openly support OneBC has stripped a membership for moving a bill to committee on a matter that is not even a confidence vote,” said Leanne Derow, secretary of the riding association, in a statement to the Western Standard.

“In light of Yuri Fulmer’s coalition with OneBC, a clear violation of the same bylaw, we are considering our options to have the party, board, and LEOC clarify what the rules actually are and why they’re being selectively applied. We continue to support Amelia.”

The Western Standard also spoke to several other BC Conservative riding association members at the recent Canada Strong and Free Network event in Vancouver. They expressed similar displeasure, voicing concern that the Fulmer–OneBC “Unite the Right” memorandum of understanding could require at least five riding associations to stand down their candidates in favour of unknown OneBC candidates without prior consultation, effectively disenfranchising local associations.

Boultbee was elected in the October 2024 provincial election as a BC Conservative, helping the party form the Official Opposition. She represents the riding of Penticton-Summerland in the Okanagan.

Her formal exodus from the party began last October when she resigned from the BC Conservative caucus to sit as an Independent, becoming the fifth MLA to leave the party’s ranks since the election.