Surrey police

The Surrey Police Service is the third largest municipal police agency in BC. 

The British Columbia government has directed the City of Surrey to move forward with the Surrey Police Service (SPS) and scrap the RCMP.  

“People’s safety, in Surrey and across the province, is non-negotiable,” said BC Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a Wednesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Its long overdue for Alberta to boot the RCMP and create an Alberta provincial police force as well as opt out of the CPP and start an Alberta pension plan. More Alberta and a lot less Ottawa.

al
al

Hm, decide between Trudope's lackeys (well trained and on hand) or a bunch of half trained power drunk goons that weren't good enough for the Mounties.

Tough call to make.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Looks like your another brainwashed Trudeau lackey.

Major Tom
Major Tom

Outstanding! Break out the champagne and caviar! Next step.....bring back the British Columbia Provincial Police!

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is good for the much abused folks in Surrey . . . finally the NDP does something right!

The Mayor is completely clueless and has no idea how to run anything but a Buffet.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Careful for what you wish... you may get more than you asked for.....

