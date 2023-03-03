The City of Calgary announced it has laid bylaw charges against Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer in relation to him disrupting Seton Library's Reading with Royalty event.
“These amendments were created as a clear message that Calgary is a place everyone should feel welcome and safe, and free from harassment,” said City of Calgary Chief of Community Standards Ryan Pleckaitis in a Friday press release.
The release said City of Calgary peace officers have charged Reimer with six counts of harassment under the public behaviour bylaw. It said the charges were issued on a long-form summons, where each offence carries a penalty of up to $10,000 and up to six months imprisonment in default of payment.
Calgary police said on Friday it had charged Reimer with hate-motivated crimes for disrupting a drag queen story time at the Seton Library.
Reimer has been charged with causing a disturbance and mischief, according to a Friday press release. He appeared in court later on Friday.
Reimer was thrown out of a drag queen story time at the Seton Library for trying to stop it on Saturday.
A group of people grabbed him and dragged him out of the room the event was being held in. He fell to the ground and landed on his back.
While officers were going to attend to the Seton Library to check on the planned demonstration, it was called to the location for reports of several people aggressively entering the library classroom, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at children and parents in attendance, scaring them while causing a disturbance, and refusing to leave.
Officers removed protestors from the facility upon arrival. They remained on scene after the altercation to ensure public safety and gather additional evidence.
Two police officers put Reimer’s hands behind his back and walk him towards a police cruiser.
A hate motivation offence does not result in additional charges, but any evidence of it is considered by the courts after a person is found guilty of the connected crime. If the judge decides during sentencing hate was a motivation for the offence, it said it is an aggravating factor which can add to the convicted person’s sentence.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Calgary police at (403) 266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
This pastor is a hero. Thank you for your brave sacrifice. You are standing against true evil in our time...
Calgary Police Service and City of Calgary supporting pedophilia and grooming! These people are disgusting and should be charged with pedophilia and child abuse. The pastor protesting it is a hero with good morals!
Moral corruption seems to be the root cause of this country going to sh*t!
