Gordon Lightfoot
Image courtesy of CBC

Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot passed away on Monday at 84 years old.

Lightfoot family spokesperson Victoria Lord said Lightfoot, who wrote and performed ballads such as Early Morning Rain and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, died of natural causes at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Monday evening.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

You don't get much more iconic in Canadian music than Lightfoot. Fortunately we have his library of music to remember him by.

R.I.P.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

I’ll never forget hurtling down any number of gravel roads in my 64’ Buick LeSabre four door in the mid to late 70’s listening to Gordon lightfoot, with the dust flying up and then settling back down into the single speaker in the middle of the top of the dashboard. I just want to be back in that time permanently. Rest in peace Gordon.

Report Add Reply

