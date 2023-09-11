Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Cochrane RCMP have a lifted a shelter in place it enacted.
Suspect Greg Deviat is at large, but he is not believed to be in the area, according to a Monday press release.
RCMP said residents should exercise caution. Charges are pending at this time, and an update will be provided as soon as that information becomes available.
RCMP had enacted a shelter in place for the Bow Ridge community, particularly residences on Bow Ridge Drive.
It advised people were advised to stay inside and lock their doors.
It was investigating a firearms complaint. It was alleged suspect Greg Deviat was armed with a firearm.
Deviat left his residence on a scooter. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey pants.
Anyone with information about Deviat’s whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at (403) 851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Cochrane RCMP responded to a 911 call of Deviat entering and stealing from vehicles in the Fireside community in April.
It determined he matched the description of a suspect walking in the area.
He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under and over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with a release order.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.