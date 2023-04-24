Don Lemon has been fired from his CNN job as an anchor.
This happened because a news story in Variety claimed he had mistreated his female colleagues while at CNN.
Additionally, he faced negative reactions for some comments he made on-air earlier this year.
Lemon tweeted that his agent told him about his termination on Monday.
“I am stunned,” tweeted Lemon.
“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”
“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”
April 24, 2023
“CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours,” tweeted CNN’s Communications department.
CNN offered to meet with Lemon before his firing.
“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” tweeted CNN’s Communications.
CNN CEO Chris Licht told the company in an internal communication that they had let go of Lemon after 17 years of service.
Licht thanked Lemon for his work and said he would always be a part of the CNN family.
Licht also mentioned that he wants to make sure CNN This Morning will do better, the show Lemon used to lead with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
Lemon said goodbye to viewers on Monday morning and ended the show at 8:56 a.m. EST. He waved and said “Bye everyone.”
Just a little over three hours later, at 12:14 p.m., he tweeted to inform everyone that he was fired.
Not long after Lemon's firing became public, a source told The Daily Mail “Don was given every indication when he made the fake a** apology for his disgusting comments and, still, no one wanted anything to do with him.”
“No one owes him anything. He should have had the decency to not be a misogynistic, sexist POS. Don truly believed he was going to always get a get out of jail free card because he is black and gay, which worked to his advantage until it couldn't.'
“It doesn't matter what colour you are or what your sexuality is. He lost the respect of all of the women on staff, and no one wanted to work with him,” said the source.
“Even after this, he still acted no differently and would give the women he worked with attitude because he could sense that they felt a certain way still. Good riddance and good luck getting a job elsewhere.”
In recent months, Lemon has faced increasing allegations of being sexist at the network, which has caused controversy.
In February, on CNN This Morning, Lemon made a statement that caused anger among the show's employees and viewers. He said that women over 40 were no longer at their best.
Lemon made these remarks when talking about Nikki Haley's suggestion that politicians who are 75 years or older should undergo a mental competence evaluation. Haley is 51 years old, while Lemon is 56.
Lemon cautioned that Haley should be careful while discussing the issue because, in his view, a woman is at her best in her 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s.
After Lemon’s firing, Nikki Haley tweeted out a drink cooler saying “Past my prime? Hold my beer,” which is available to purchase to support her presidential primary campaign.
A great day for women everywhere. Now, let's get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime https://t.co/u1KKBf4JRT pic.twitter.com/bLJXUSixkS— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 24, 2023
According to sources who spoke to The New York Post, Lemon reportedly got angry and yelled at his co-anchor, Kaitlan Collins, after a live segment in December last year.
After the cameras stopped rolling on the Dec. 8 show, Lemon is said to have confronted Collins in front of other staff members, upset that she interrupted him on air.
A few weeks before the reported yelling incident, Lemon had a disagreement with his female co-hosts regarding comments he made about women's soccer during an on-air discussion.
Lemon suggested that the male soccer team in the US should receive a higher salary than their female counterparts, which caused a dispute between Collins, Harlow, and Lemon.
“The men’s team makes more money. If they make more money, then they should get more money,” said Lemon.
“The men’s team makes more money because people are more interested in the men.”
Lemon gained popularity during the Trump administration as CNN's liberal commentator under the former CEO, Jeff Zucker, during prime-time shows.
When Trump left office and CNN's ratings began to decline, Licht replaced Zucker, who promised to bring back balanced journalism.
Last November, Lemon was moved to CNN This Morning, where he worked with Harlow and Collins.
According to reports, Lemon was unhappy about his new role and complained for several months.
(7) comments
I've been watching his ratings plummet further and further, and he's surprised?!?!
Who? Is that the guy who put a noose around his own neck and hired two Nigerians to beat him?
Don Le-mon, well, bye!
US mainstream is busy today.
and slowly the toilet we call the MSM is unplugging itself...about time
lol
Now we need to do CBC, Globull, CTV and post media up here, that’s a lot of “unplugging”.
