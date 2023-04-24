Don Lemon

Don Lemon has been fired from his CNN job as an anchor.

This happened because a news story in Variety claimed he had mistreated his female colleagues while at CNN.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

Downrive
Downrive

I've been watching his ratings plummet further and further, and he's surprised?!?!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Who? Is that the guy who put a noose around his own neck and hired two Nigerians to beat him?

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Don Le-mon, well, bye!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

US mainstream is busy today.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

and slowly the toilet we call the MSM is unplugging itself...about time

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

lol

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Now we need to do CBC, Globull, CTV and post media up here, that’s a lot of “unplugging”.

Report Add Reply

