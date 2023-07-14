The female firefighter who died fighting the wildfires in Revelstoke, BC, has been identified as resident Devyn Gale, 19.
"Devyn was an amazing sister," said Gale's brother Nolan in a Friday Instagram post.
"She was so kind and thoughtful."
Nolan said Devyn had the best head on her shoulders between his other sister Kayln, him, and her. He called her "careful, considerate, hardworking. "
Her brother went on to say she was smarter and better at what she did than she gave herself credit for. He said he was grateful to grow up with her.
He expressed gratitude for what she did to him and others out of kindness with no expectation for reciprocation. She did not deserve to die.
Nolan concluded by saying he loved Devyn and hopes she is OK wherever she is now.
"I can't wait to see you again some day, on the other side," he said.
Revelstoke RCMP said on Friday Devyn was killed after a tree landed on her while she was fighting wildfires in Revelstoke.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of this young firefighter who tragically lost her life serving her community," said Revelstoke RCMP Southeast District Cpl. James Grandy.
"It's a reminder of the inherent risks first responders face working tirelessly to protect our communities."
The RCMP said it was notified of a workplace fatality involving a BC Wildfire Service firefighter on Thursday.
It said it learned a 19-year-old female firefighter was working alongside a team clearing brush within a remote area where a small fire had started. Upon discovering a tree landed on her, the team began first aid.
Devyn was airlifted to Queen Victoria Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The events surrounding her death are being investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC, and the BC Wildfire Service.
The BC General Employees' Union said on Thursday it was saddened about Devyn dying while responding to a wildfire near Revelstoke.
"It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family who lost her life fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke," said the BCGEU.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to her family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service."
The BCGEU said wildfire firefighters are renowned for their teamwork and service to their communities. Incidents such as this one remind people how dangerous this work can be.
It acknowledged it is "committed to making occupational health and safety the highest priority in our worksites." Over the coming days, it will ensure the WorkSafeBC investigation into the incident is thorough and that her colleagues have access to all necessary counselling and supports.
British Columbia Premier David Eby said the province was grieving this loss.
“On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member,” said Eby.
“Day in and day out during wildfire season, our firefighting crews go to heroic lengths to keep people and communities in BC safe.”
Eby called this tragedy “a heartbreaking reminder that they are often putting their lives on the line to do so.”
He said it was a major loss for everyone involved with the BC Wildfire Service at a challenging time and people’s hearts are with them all.
(2) comments
Such a shame to lose someone so young and to take on that difficult responsibility. May she rest in peace.
19 yrs old - very tragic. Prayers for her and her family, co-workers and friends
