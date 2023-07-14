BC wildfires

The Donnie Creek fire in northeastern BC is seen during a planned ignition operation on June 3.

 Courtesy BC Wildfire Service

The female firefighter who died fighting the wildfires in Revelstoke, BC, has been identified as resident Devyn Gale, 19. 

"Devyn was an amazing sister," said Gale's brother Nolan in a Friday Instagram post.

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Such a shame to lose someone so young and to take on that difficult responsibility. May she rest in peace.

elkhunter168
elkhunter168

19 yrs old - very tragic. Prayers for her and her family, co-workers and friends

