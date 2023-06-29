Google sign

A Google sign from its campus in Mountain View, CA

 Courtesy Brionv/Wikimedia Commons

Google said it will be eliminating links to Canadians news from its Search, News, and Discover sections due to Bill C-18. 

“We’re disappointed it has come to this,” said Google and Alphabet President of Global Affairs Kent Walker in a Thursday blog post. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(11) comments

Goose
Goose

This the plan all along - shut down/limit the ability of Canadians to search/see news?

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

The biggest rub with bill C-18 is that social media has to pay for linking news which is fine. Except that the money isn't actually paid to the news providers, it is paid to the federal government idiots who then disperse it to the news providers. Australia which did similar legislation had the social media companies negotiate with the news providers and pay them directly. Most Australian news providers then negotiated annual payments for links to their news rather than on a per link basis. Bill C-18 sounds so bad that the government is controlling everything and you pay them and not the providers on a per link basis. I wouldn't comply either. It is a wonder the MSM is actually okay since they have to just take what the feds give them rather than having a contract with Google and knowing how much they will be getting.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

DuckDuckGo is the way to go

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Not that I give a rat's a$$ about Google but this could land a major blow against the Trudeau Singh regime

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Agree👍

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Expect a big payout of taxpayers' dollars to the FakeNew/Legacy media.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I'm actually fine with seeing less of the Canadian propaganda machine. When I want to hear the news, I'll pay for it from a reliable source, like WS.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Strong I agree but do we know how it impacts WS... either good or bad?

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Hahaha google and meta just gave the liberals a wedgie and took their lunch money. Justin and his merry band of halfwits fooked around and now their gonna find out. I love it!

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

LOL same thoughts😊

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

Surely Google and Facebook realize that the vast majority of their MSM links lead to articles subsidized by a Liberal press bribe. Producing little but sycophanitic news.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.