Health Canada has authorized the use of a Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5. subvariant for people six months of age and older. 

Health Canada received Moderna’s submission for its new COVID-19 vaccine in June, according to a Tuesday statement. After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, it said it determined the vaccine meets its stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(21) comments

guest627
guest627

Here we go again , nothing will ever change my mine . Canada has to many people believing what is being pushed on the media , so sad as for the pass three years I have watched people getting very ill ,. Yes they have been told from the vaccine and poor kids have to take it because there parents are going to kill there immune system

Ensy Futilious
Ensy Futilious

At this point, if you are gullible enough to take a shot, sorry but you deserve what you get. I followed Peter Mccullough’s treatment with the original covid & it worked like a charm. Too bad I had to get the ivermectin from Saudi though.

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Health Canada is no longer ‘health based’, it’s now left political based. There is zero real science behind their decisions. Sad!!

PersonOne
PersonOne

Funny how they all approve this stuff on the same timeframe, US has also approved. No doubt the G7 countries will fall in line.

Hoser
Hoser

Sweet, I can refuse this one just like I refused all the other ones too!

Craig R
Craig R

Of course it got approved. After all the rigorous non-testing. Never got the first what 7 the sheep up to now. No thanks seen a lot of regret by the people that got the first one or two cant imagine the lemmings who got more. Health Canada has as much credibility as turdeau.

Taz
Taz

Health Canada is no longer about health, it's about money, poison and murder. It should be renamed.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Will the hideous ChiCom beast monster Mr Tam be resurrected from its secret Transylvanian crypt ?

Stay tuned !

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Thanks, Health Canada for confirming you are still wholly bought and paid for shills for big pharma and that you have learned or listened to NOTHING since December, 2020.

Southern Farmer
Southern Farmer

I’m waiting for the BS.24.7 sub-variant 365 vaccine.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I’m excited to be able to buy some more new masks!!

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[lol]

YYC 007
YYC 007

I saw a survey today on CTV Calgary online that 52% are planning on getting more jabs if needed. Nice to see the retarded part of the population isn’t 85% anymore.

guest205
guest205

[thumbup]

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What an infinitely corrupted country

And these mass murderers are pushing this poison on little children

Evil b@stards should burn in Hell

lgouweleeuw
lgouweleeuw

I would like to see the evidence that indicates all of the vaccines used in Canada are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Wise Old Lady
Wise Old Lady

Apparently the variant this vaccine is for is almost nonexistent now. The corona virus is similar to a cold virus and mutates rapidly. The vaccines cannot keep up. If we kept up our boosters we would be on our 8th shot now. Our government paid billions to Pfizer for future vaccines and wants us to get a shot. It has very little to do with our health and lots to do with duping the population.

oulananj
oulananj

Clowns

Amy08
Amy08

I had "omicron". It was nothing and I'm old

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Lol, ya, like I’m sure people will line up for

It.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Here we go again. Lock downs in 3 2 1

