Grade 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander was taken into custody by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) after he was involved in a confrontation with counterprotestors outside a high school.
A protestor started pushing Alexander outside Western Canada High School, according to a Wednesday video. He moved his way through the crowd, but a person blocked him.
Alexander — who served a long suspension for opposing gender ideology — was barred from school in January.
He led a student walkout and protest in November over biological males entering female washrooms.
Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC) said he was suspended “because he has expressed his belief, during class debates and on social media, there are only two genders, students cannot switch between genders, and male students should not be permitted into the girls’ bathroom.”
The video shows Alexander go around an activist, but others start to push him.
A counterprotestor grabs two other people and pushes them forward. He goes back into the crowd.
The video moves in on an Alexander supporter and a sexual minority rights activist shouting at each other.
“You’re pushing people,” said the supporter.
The activist pushes the supporter again. He calls for him to be pushed harder.
CPS officers move in on the crowd. Mission7 member Ray Friesen tries to go closer to the scene, but he is blocked by an activist.
“Get out of my way,” said Friesen.
“Why are you putting that on me?”
The activist responds by saying Friesen attacked people. He said he did not attack anyone.
Alexander moves through the crowd. A CPS officer speaks to him before he turns away.
An officer grabs his arms and puts them behind his back. He walks him out from the crowd.
“Get your hands off me,” he said.
An activist tells him to “go the f*ck home.” The officer walks him away and puts him up against a fence before handcuffing him.
Friesen said CPS should be arresting Antifa, as its members attacked him.
“What are you cowards doing by arresting this guy?” he said.
CPS said officers were on scene to support public safety during a protest outside Western Canada which began around 10 a.m.
It said the number of protestors fluctuated throughout the day, with an estimated crowd count of 80.
Two people were taken into custody and released without charges. The investigations remain ongoing.
Officers further separated the opposing groups to increase the distance between them. No further physical altercations happened during the rest of the event, which concluded around 1 p.m.
The CPS concluded by saying it recognizes freedom of expression and peaceful assembly guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"The overall objective is to work with all parties to ensure public and officer safety and to maintain orderly conduct and peace," it said.
"We police behaviour, not beliefs."
Alexander said he was not inciting the protestors.
"Me and my crew attempted to approach our scheduled protest location," he said.
"However, the sidewalk was being impeded by Antifa."
As they tried to make their way to the entrance, he said they were blocked, pushed, hit, choked, and grabbed. He said he made his way past these assailants with his hands in the air to indicate he was not going to engage in conflict.
He confirmed CPS released him without any charges. However, he said it might be laying charges against some of the activists.
Alexander initiated a human rights complaint against the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) in March, alleging discrimination in services based on his Roman Catholic creed.
“The commission’s own policy is clear the school board is required to accommodate the applicant in a way that integrates rather than segregates,” said LCC chief counsel James Kitchen.
The filing went on to say Alexander holds many sincere beliefs informed by the Bible about gender, sexuality, and modesty. It said he believes he is called by God to proclaim the truth, which includes telling those around him about his design for gender and opposing the RCCDSB’s policy to allow biological males into women’s washrooms.
