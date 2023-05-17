Josh Alexander

The parents of Canadian student activist Josh Alexander have been suspended from their jobs. 

Grade 11 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander was taken into custody by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) after he was involved in a confrontation with counterprotestors outside a high school. 

A protestor started pushing Alexander outside Western Canada High School, according to a Wednesday video. He moved his way through the crowd, but a person blocked him. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(20) comments

sammagnus1
sammagnus1

There we go again arresting those who do nothing and the real criminals are the guilty ones nothing happens gondec is the real problem,God have mercy on Calgary !

JJ_Jettflow
JJ_Jettflow

So who started shoving and throwing the punches? Of course, it's the right wing religious freaks. I find it ironic that they think that they have to resort to violence to get their point across when Jesus was all about peace and love. Maybe they should go back and read the Bible again

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Maybe you should check out antifa and BLMarxists and the rest of the self righteous leftist scum who actually start the violence. Maybe you should read some history. You commies and Naz-is have always started the violence. Both those ideologies are left wing control freak ideologies.

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

So true. They arrested the wrong person. He never pushed back according the the video rather he was so “pushed around” by the Antifa creeps!!

SWIXON
SWIXON

You can switch between genders - masculine to feminine, feminine to masculine - because that is a personal, subjective feeling known only to that person. You CANNOT switch between sexes - male to female, female to male: that is objective and God given.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Why are the conservatives not demanding that the Proud Boys be removed from the terrorist list by demanding to know what they did to deserve to be put on it in the first place. We’ve never been told what they did. They did nothing terroristic at all. Yet antifa communist fascists are allowed to assault people and are organized and actually are terrorists. Antifa and Black Lives Marxists caused 2 Billion dollars worth of damage rioting in the US. The Proud Boys caused no damage at all other than caving in the heads of commies in defence of their communities and country. Where are the conservatives on this ???

JJ_Jettflow
JJ_Jettflow

Read the transcripts from their seditious conspiracy trials in the US and you'll find out what they did. The same thing that they're trying to do up here but fortunately the government smart enough to keep them on the terrorist watch list and keep their racist garbage ideals to themselves

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

You mean the fake phoney trials where the video was kept secret until McCarthy released it to Tucker Carlson but then it was to late, and where only two of the sleaziest Republicans were “allowed” on the J6 Stalinist Show Trial committee because they’re not really republicans, and how the compliant lying leftist propaganda media did everything they could to make the PB’s and peacefull protesters look bad. Please fill me in on the racism from PB’s because I’m not reading anything from any Democrat led committee. Democrat party : the party of slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, the KKK and no school choice designed to keep inner city blacks down. And then there’s LBJ Democrat who was caught saying “ we need to pass that civil rights bill and we’ll have them n-g-e-s voting for us for the next two hundred years. Don’t tell me about racism. Racism is always where you leftist fascists default to. Got anything to tell me about the antifa communist fascists ??? And the Black Lives Marxists that absconded with millions of dollars in donations and spent it on lavish personal property. All in the name of racism. Yeah stuff your racism. Go find all the little kids that have come across the Mexican US border that have disappeared and are likely being abused thanks to the ultra sleazy Joe Biden.

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

👍

Janestree
Janestree

Ecclesiastes 10 1 The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. Even as he walks along the road, the fool lacks sense and shows everyone how stupid he is.

Psalm 14:1 The fool says in his heart, “There is no God.” They are corrupt; their acts are vile. There is no one who does good.

JJ_Jettflow
JJ_Jettflow

You do realize that the terms left and right have nothing to do with the Bible don't you? The terms left and right being used to describe opposing parties in politics was due to the side of the legislature they and nothing to do with the Bible.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Did you read the bible ?? How do you know what he’s quoting ?? How do you know that what he’s quoting isn’t in the bible ?? You don’t. You’re a leftist hater and you’ve never read the bible but like all leftist fascists you think that you know best. Just like Marx who was a university bum that never worked a day in his life but knew all about how society should work. Mostly by stealing other people’s property.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If there is a place that really needs to suffer a wildfire and burn to the ground in Alberta, Calgary surely qualifies.

rianc
rianc

The CPS is being controlled by left wing extremists. They arrest and violate the rights of anyone who opposes the leftist agenda. The leftist protestors should have been arrested. But like so many police forces they go after right wing protestors and do nothing against leftists.

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

It sure seems that way!🤔

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The CPS is completely under the control of Gondek and her left wing extremists. Christianity is and has been under constant attack by the Soros funded, supported and ideologically brains washed socialists in both the US and Canada. Its clear that the destruction of Christianity is one of the main pillars of communists, agitators and socialist extremists.

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

👍👏🏻

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

… and fascist’s.

Just me
Just me

The NDP supports socialists and communists. Socialists and communists like to put Christians in jail

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

👍👏🏻

