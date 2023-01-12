Lisa Marie Presley snd her son Benjamin

Lisa Marie Presley snd her son Benjamin

 Courtesy NBC

 Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

While I thought that Lisa Marie was a troubled soul, it is so sad that so many people are just dying for no apparent reason. Even more troubling is that the government and authorities refuse to actually look into the increasing number of deaths and consider the vaccine as a primary culprit. They just declare the vaccine as safe and just pass it off as unknown. When did the death of so many people for unknown causes become so insignificant to officials. Officials are blatantly refusing to look into the causes and accept the data, this makes them look incompetent and callous.

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

I required negative tests to attend my kids sporting events, dine out and make a living. That was ethically acceptable, but I dare not ask about the vax status of folks who succumb to heart-related incidents, because, well, that’s just disrespectful.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

It’s becoming more frequent. Soon we will be stepping over people in the grocery store; “another one!” “Cleanup in aisle 6”

Report Add Reply
Tiberius
Tiberius

A deadly case of "coincidence" strikes again! Experts don't know what killed Ms. Presley, but they are absolutely certain it's not that "one thing" and are committed to not investigating further.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

One less commie we have to worry about.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Nothing to do with vaccine

It was obviously “climate change” that caused this

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.