Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneurial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Elon Musk has identified the type of person he is seeking to become the new CEO of twitter.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted on Tuesday. "After that, I will just run the software & servers team."  

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This will get the woketards howling.

https://www.thesmatteringnews.com/p/breaking-elon-musk-to-appoint-donald

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Surely Musk understand that the majority of Twitter Twits are leftists . . . . and would luv to see things just back the way they were when the FBI & CIA traitors were calling the shots.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.