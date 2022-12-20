Elon Musk has identified the type of person he is seeking to become the new CEO of twitter.
"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted on Tuesday. "After that, I will just run the software & servers team."
CNBC’s David Faber reported on Tuesday that Elon Musk is “actively looking” for a new CEO at Twitter after users voted for him to step down from running the social media site.
“No big surprise here — Musk is actively looking for a new CEO of Twitter. It doesn’t take a genius to tell you that,” Faber said on Squawk Box. “As we’ve seen from his previous polls, oftentimes he sort of already knows the answer before he actually asks people to participate in said poll.”
“From everything I have heard, he has been actively looking, asking, trying to figure out who the candidate pool might actually be.”
On Sunday, Musk asked his 120 million followers if he should “step down as head of Twitter” and promised to “abide by the results of this poll.” The poll drew more than 17.5 million votes, with 57.5% of respondents saying he should step down and 42.5% saying he should stay on.
Faber said he has “heard a lot of different names of potential candidates” from his sources but would not reveal any possible replacements.
Musk has not said whether he has a short list of potential candidates, nor for that matter, a long list, but some of his top advisers who have been active at Twitter since his acquisition closed are potential options, according to Bloomberg.
The outlet said investor Jason Calacanis, former PayPal executive David Sacks and Andreessen Horowitz partner Sriram Krishnan have all played an active role in Musk’s Twitter takeover.
On Sunday, Calacanis posted his own Twitter poll asking followers whether he, Sacks, a combination of the two or a different candidate, should run the company.
In another tweet, Musk indicated he was unsure of whether he could find a viable candidate to replace him.
“The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” Musk tweeted Sunday.
Musk unexpectedly attended the World Cup final on Sunday in Qatar, in company with Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, who is an investor in Twitter to the tune of US$1.9 billion, making him the social media company’s second largest shareholder after Musk.
Speculation (not confirmed) was that the Prince told Musk to find a new CEO.
Musk's tenure at Twitter since taking over has been a roller coaster ride of popular and not-so-popular decisions, including sweeping layoffs and controversial changes to the social media platform’s verification process.
He also authorized the release of the so-called Twitter Files detailing censorship under the company’s past regime.
Musk has indicated for weeks that he intended his stint as Twitter’s top boss to be temporary, telling a court last month that he expected “to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”
Aside from running Twitter, Musk heads up electric car maker Tesla, whose shareholders have questioned the amount of time Musk has spent at Twitter, versus Tesla, which has seen its share price plummet this year.
(2) comments
This will get the woketards howling.
https://www.thesmatteringnews.com/p/breaking-elon-musk-to-appoint-donald
Surely Musk understand that the majority of Twitter Twits are leftists . . . . and would luv to see things just back the way they were when the FBI & CIA traitors were calling the shots.
