NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as Audrey Hale. 

Nashville Police Chief John Drake released the names of the victims in the school shooting at a private Christian school and revealed perpetrator Audrey Hale was a transgender woman. 

"Thoughts and prayers go out to the families," said Drake at a Monday press conference. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Go Gondek Go!

guest800
guest800

Wow! Has the controlled opp WS bent the knee for a tranny shooter. I’m a paid subscriber, but you guys disappoint me more often than not.

guest800
guest800

Upon further inspection, WS didn’t bend the knee. I retract portions of the above comment.

Still controlled opp though.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Police Confirm Nashville School Shooting Suspect is 28-Year-Old Female Who Identifies as Trans-male With He/Him Pronouns

"28-year-old Audrey Hale, the biological woman who identifies as a man, opened fire in at a private Christian school in Nashville, The Covenant School, killing three adults and three children before being shot and killed by police."

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/

Supports the thesis that TG is a Mental Illness . . .

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Attention, Johnathan: I'm confused. What biological sex was she at birth?

Amy08
Amy08

In other words, a MAN was the shooter.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Exactly!

