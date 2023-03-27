Nashville Police Chief John Drake released the names of the victims in the school shooting at a private Christian school and revealed perpetrator Audrey Hale was a transgender woman.
"Thoughts and prayers go out to the families," said Drake at a Monday press conference.
"We send our kids to school and to any place of safety and we expect them to live, learn, have fun, and come back from that day's experience."
Drake thanked the first responders who went into Covenant School to stop a person with multiple rounds of ammunition. He confirmed the shooter killed three students and three adults at the school.
While he never hoped the day would come, he said Nashville police would "never wait to make entry and go in to stop a threat, especially when it deals with our children."
The three children who were killed were nine-year-old Covenant School students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The adults who died were janitor Mike Hill, substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and administrator Katherine Koonce.
Drake said Hale was a former student at the school. He added she had no criminal history.
Nashville police have obtained a manifesto and writings from her. She drew maps about how the shootings were going to take place.
The police chief went on to say her gender identity might have influenced targeting the school. He said there was another target in Nashville, but a threat assessment by her determined it was too risky.
"Right now, we believe it's a lone assailant, and we don't anticipate any further damage at this time."
Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron said it received a call of an active shooter inside Covenant School earlier that morning.
“The police department response was swift," said Aaron.
BREAKING: Officials say three students and three adults were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville. The suspected shooter is also dead."This shooter is a female. She appears to be in her teens...She was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun." pic.twitter.com/R0YwYMvoOS
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report.
(7) comments
Go Gondek Go!
Wow! Has the controlled opp WS bent the knee for a tranny shooter. I’m a paid subscriber, but you guys disappoint me more often than not.
Upon further inspection, WS didn’t bend the knee. I retract portions of the above comment.
Still controlled opp though.
Police Confirm Nashville School Shooting Suspect is 28-Year-Old Female Who Identifies as Trans-male With He/Him Pronouns
"28-year-old Audrey Hale, the biological woman who identifies as a man, opened fire in at a private Christian school in Nashville, The Covenant School, killing three adults and three children before being shot and killed by police."
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/
Supports the thesis that TG is a Mental Illness . . .
Attention, Johnathan: I'm confused. What biological sex was she at birth?
In other words, a MAN was the shooter.
Exactly!
Welcome to the discussion.
