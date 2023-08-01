Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon and the province’s major mayors have expressed concerns with recent funding decisions by the Canadian government concerning its housing initiatives.
“Alberta, like all provinces in Canada, is facing a housing crisis and cost of living crisis that has created an urgent demand for supportive and affordable housing,” said Nixon, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a letter to Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Minister Sean Fraser.
“Alberta’s provincial and municipal governments share a commitment to working together with all orders of government to find innovative housing solutions and increase the supply of deeply affordable housing.”
The Alberta Ministry of Seniors, Community, and Social Services was notified by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as to the status of the province’s successful applications under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Phase Three funding streams.
Nixon, Sohi, and Gondek said they are disappointed the CMHC selected only six applications out of 39 from Alberta. The funding to these projects for $38.3 million is 2.5% of the $1.5 billion RHI allocated in Phase Three and the 200 homes funded for Alberta represents 3.8% of 5,200 homes funded through this initiative.
Given Alberta is Canada’s fourth largest province and represents about 12% of the total population, they said the results were troubling.
Many of the proposed projects which went unfunded were in direct alignment with federal policy objectives, such as proximity to transit infrastructure. While they appreciate the support received during previous allocations of RHI, they are concerned now Albertans are being left behind.
In response, they said they are concerned the Canadian government “does not have a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges Alberta and Alberta’s large municipalities face, particularly the significant overrepresentation of indigenous people in our homeless population and the need for deep subsidy affordable housing.”
They added large municipalities in Alberta are taking on unprecedented immigration, which often includes newcomers who are escaping violence in their home countries and require access to affordable housing.
They said the lack of equitable regional representation in funding for social programs “strains relationships at all levels of government, and more importantly, leaves Alberta’s most vulnerable community members behind.”
“On behalf of Albertans, we are requesting two clear actions: 1) reconsider funding allocation to unfunded RHI project stream applications, through RHI or alternative funding sources; 2) take immediate action to develop an equitable funding model in which provinces and territories and municipalities are appropriately resourced to deal with the housing challenges in our jurisdictions,” they wrote in the letter.
Nixon followed up by saying he did not call for immigration to be cut to reduce housing prices because of the Alberta economy being hot and the second largest challenge it is facing is demand for labour.
"I hear it each and every day all across Alberta," he said.
He said the only way for it solve its labour problems is making sure there are people to fill these jobs. This emphasizes why the Alberta government needs to work with the provinces so immigrants have places to live.
More importantly, he said these immigrants can build these houses.
Nixon said rent control will do the opposite of what people think it will do.
"It will damage our province," he said.
While Alberta NDP are calling for rent control, he said his government will not head down that path. What it will do is exacerbate the problem, leading to less stock.
Rather than restrict the market, governments need to spend money in appropriate projects.
The Canadian government said in 2022 it will double the number of houses over the next ten years, make it illegal for foreigners to buy residential properties for the next two years and apply a $15 million-a-year tax on house flippers.
Government is never the answer, remove the road blocks and let free enterprise take over.
And lets stop sending all our $$$ to Ottawa, if we keep it here we dont need to 'ask' for some back.
