Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said she would assist seniors by expanding supports to enable them to have comfortable lives. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

“Our plan is all about giving seniors a better future in Alberta,” said Notley at a Monday press conference in Calgary. 

Reporter (Alberta)

(5) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

The NDP very quietly reduced the senior's benefit for chiropractic services by $50 per year (-20%) and dropped the senior's discount on all the provincial campgrounds that offered it. Funny that wasn't a campaign promise. [sneaky]

retiredpop
retiredpop

The only thing we can be sure of is that the NDP will end up costing citizens more money through taxation and economic downturn.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Leather-face will support the seniors and force inject them with another 5 boosters of the poison vaXXX. That'll bump off the old folks for good.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Elections are the NDP's way of having an advance auction sale of goods to be stolen post election. How does all this get paid for when they are proven to be anti fossil fuel?

Delby
Delby

Since the provincial government now uses 'reverse mortgage' as a method to reimburse seniors I don't use, i.e. apply for assistance. I save up for months if need be and pay my own bills. thanks for 'expanding' absolutely nothing.

