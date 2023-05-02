Artur Pawlowski

Artur Pawlowski, who runs a religious organization called Street Church, was fined $1,200 in 2020 for allegedly holding a public gathering of more than 15 people at Olympic Plaza.

Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski has been found guilty of mischief, wilfully damaging and destroying essential infrastructure, and breaching a release order at the Coutts Border Blockade. 

“This decision focuses on whether the Crown has proved beyond a reasonable doubt the actus reus (the guilty action) and mens rea (the guilty mind) to the offences which Mr. Pawlowski is charged,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Gordon Krinke in a Tuesday hearing. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Big10-4
Big10-4

To participate in a peaceful demonstrations will be now be labeled as "mischief" to prevent anyone from acting on this freedom against government tyranny!

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Pawlowski threw Smith under the bus after good honest intentions, and in that sense he sullied and discredited what public trust and leverage he may have had.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Alberta is free? Think again...

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

I have no words.....

