 Courtesy Artur Pawlowski/Facebook

Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski was sentenced to 61 days in jail for charges stemming from the Coutts Border Blockade, but he will not be incarcerated because of credit for time served. 

“He does not regret his actions or behaviors,” said Court of King’s Bench of Alberta Justice Gordon Krinke at a Monday hearing.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(6) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Pastor Art is a front line Patriot, not the most graceful guy in the world but he's on the right team.

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

The crown prosecutor says Pastor Artur was worse than the people who slaughtered 800,000 people in Ruwanda. The judge believes that preaching to people the government doesn’t like is worthy of jail and mistreatment. These people have lost any grip they had on reality.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

All this does is to further illustrate to the public that the Canadian "Justice" sytem is a corrupt and illegitimate regime. All of these Liberal appointed judges need to be fired. The woke and weaponized Crown Prosecutors need to be fired and sent home. The Universities that indoctrinate these lawyers need to have a cleaning of house as well. The Scoundrels who teach this garbage at the University need to have their tenure revoked. Absolute trash!

Chris49
Chris49

I had to laugh that he referenced Guilbeau’s tower climb. The reality is that he only imposed the sentence so that a lawsuit for wrongful and cruel imprisonment would not be successful. As it is, Artur’s imprisonment is still in excess of the sentence.

YYC 007
YYC 007

You really need to revise your headline or am I actually reading the National Inquirer?? Seriously. He’s not going to jail again, time served.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Another Political prisoner in Trudeau’s fascist ChiCom terrorist state

