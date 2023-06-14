Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to resign after learning of Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer, as Mendicino claimed no knowledge of the transfer.
Poilievre wants Mendicino or those responsible for the prison transfer to be fired or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “fire him.”
“When Paul Bernardo was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security penitentiary, Minister Mendicino said he was shocked, totally shocked, and now we know that he was informed three months earlier, and did absolutely nothing,” said Poilievre.
The Public Safety minister's staff knew for three months that Bernardo would be moved to a medium-security prison.
Mendicino said he was not informed of the convicted serial killer and rapist's transfer until after it had already taken place on May 30, the day after the transfer was completed.
Poilievre does not believe Mendicino he only found out after the transfer, accusing Mendicino of lying.
On March 2, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) sent an email to Mendicino's office, notifying them that Bernardo would be transferred from a maximum-security facility to a medium-security one at some point in the next few months.
On May 25, a second email was sent to Mendicino’s office informing them the transfer of Bernardo would take place four days later, on May 29.
Bernardo is currently in prison for the rest of his life for the murders, kidnapping, and torture of two teenage girls, Kristen French, 15, and Leslie Mahaffy, 14.
Bernardo was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka, who lost her life after being drugged and sexually assaulted.
In addition, Bernardo openly admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women.
Karla Homolka, who was married to Paul Bernardo, participated in the crimes and was released from prison in 2005.
Karla had served a 12-year sentence for her involvement in the crimes against French and Mahaffy.
The two teenage girl victims’ families told CBC, through their lawyer, the minister and the family being told nothing about the transfer was an “egregious abdication of responsibility” by the government.
The CSC informed the victims' families about the transfer of Bernardo on the same day it took place, May 29.
According to Mendicino's office, the staff did not shield Mendicino from the information. They explained that the public safety minister does not have authority over transfer decisions.
CSC spokesman Kevin Antonucci said Bernardo was transferred due to a regular security classification review, which happens every two years.
The CSC said Bernardo is not a public safety risk and is now in a Quebec prison with a security perimeter similar to a maximum-security institution.
While the CSC has defended Bernardo's privacy rights, Mendicino said the public has the right to know the reasons behind the transfer, especially now that it is public knowledge.
A CSC three-person panel will review the decision to transfer Bernardo. This review process should take several weeks to complete.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
While the public safety ministry may not have the authority to overrule the decisions of Corrections Canada, it is precisely the policies of this Liberal government that allow such an egregious violation of basic justice to occur. The federal Liberals have long been soft on crime (and criminals) preferring to victimize those that have already been victimized by criminals. And, vilifying those good, honest, law-abiding Canadians who would defend themselves from criminals. The damage that this Liberal government has done to Canada may never be undone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.