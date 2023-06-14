Paul Bernardo

Paul Bernardo 

 Courtesy CBC News

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to resign after learning of Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer, as Mendicino claimed no knowledge of the transfer.

Marco Mendicino

Poilievre wants Mendicino or those responsible for the prison transfer to be fired or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “fire him.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

While the public safety ministry may not have the authority to overrule the decisions of Corrections Canada, it is precisely the policies of this Liberal government that allow such an egregious violation of basic justice to occur. The federal Liberals have long been soft on crime (and criminals) preferring to victimize those that have already been victimized by criminals. And, vilifying those good, honest, law-abiding Canadians who would defend themselves from criminals. The damage that this Liberal government has done to Canada may never be undone.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.