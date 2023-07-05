Male charged with multiple offences under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act

A man from Saskatchewan is charged with multiple offences under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act.

 RCMP Photo. SPS headshot file photo.

The Mounties in Alberta have charged a Saskatchewan man under the Forest and Prairie Protection Act, accused of starting a on Canada Day near Highway 27.

On Saturday, just before 8 pm, Mounties in Three Hills, about an hour-and-a-half drive northeast of Calgary, received a 911 call about a suspicious male leaving the area of a fire near the Morrin Bridge on Hwy. 27.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(7) comments

Strong&Free
It's ironic that they're striking for higher wages, which in turn justify more automation, i.e. job losses.

northrungrader
Well the full cost of the firefighters, the fuel, etc. plus a huge Climate Destruction Tax, then the fines and lawyers.

Tommy Digger
Other lost NDP voter.

Woodrow George
[thumbup]

paradoxi67
Da fuque? We need to know what the motivations of these arsonists is... are they just the classic criminal arsonists, or are they ideologically motivated?

guest1019
So it was caused by global warming after all... oops, climate change.

mccann.wp
10 years.

