A suspected serial killer has been arrested over the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island.
The New York Post reported Friday New York City architect Rex Heuermann, 59, was caught after DNA from the hair of victim Meghan Waterman matched that of his, taken by investigators from a discarded pizza box in January.
Heuermann was arrested Thursday after police officers staked out his home on First Avenue in Massapequa Park and his office in Midtown Manhattan.
The arrest is tied to the Gilgo Four — women found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in 2010 — and not the other six murdered people who were later eyed as possible connections.
Heuermann appeared in court Friday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges related to the deaths of three women more than 10 years ago. He was named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.
Ahead of the court appearance, the bail application said cellphone bills linked to him revealed he used a burner phone to meet up with three of the four victims. He was linked to one of the cellphones on a surveillance video that showed him purchasing it at a store in Midtown Manhattan.
A burner phone allegedly used by Heuermann placed a menacing call to victim Melissa Barthelemy’s relative after her death.
His wife was travelling out of state during the murders of Barthelemy, Waterman, and victim Amber Lynn Costello.
Numerous searches about the Gilgo Beach murders were linked to an email address associated with the burner phone, including why has the Long Island serial killer not been caught, why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by him, and for the task force investigating him. There were queries relating to specific victims and their relatives and podcasts and documentaries about the case.
Heuermann is the owner and founder of New York City architecture company RH Consultants and Associates, which counts Catholic Charities, NYC-DEP Sewerage Treatment, and American Airlines as clients.
He said in an interview with Bonjour Realty he was “born and raised on Long Island.”
“I’ve been working in Manhattan since 1987, a very long time,” said Heuermann.
Heuermann has been married twice — first to his ex-wife Elizabeth R. Ryan who he wed in New Brunswick, NJ, in 1990. Neighbours said it is unclear when they split, but he had remarried his wife Asa Ellerup, who he raised two children with.
His office building was swarming with police on Friday. The FBI arrived a few hours after police started searching.
Investigators were stationed outside his home, where they removed a cooler at one point.
His car was later seized as evidence and towed from his driveway.
“He seemed like a regular neighbour,” said his neighbour Barry Auslander.
“I never thought he was anything but a businessman; average guy who had a family and went to work.”
Fears of a serial killer emerged when the body of Barthelemy was found along Ocean Parkway in 2010 — with the remains of three other women found in the following days.
The Gilgo Four — Barthelemy, Waterman, Costello, and New York City resident Maureen Brainard-Barnes — were found whole, wrapped in burlap about 200 metres apart from each other on the beach.
By 2011, the number of bodies had climbed to 10 — eight women, an unidentified man, and a toddler.
These bodies were found during a search for missing Jersey City sex worker Shannan Gilbert, whose body was not uncovered until 2011 — one year after the Gilgo Four.
Gilbert’s family’s lawyer John Ray said he “had a very strong, credible tip that they were about to close in on an arrest.”
However, Ray confirmed he had not heard any official statements from investigators.
“We’re pleased if they actually managed to find somebody that can be tagged for this,” he said.
“We’re pleased that something is finally occurring, because we’ve been frustrated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.