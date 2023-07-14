Rex Heuermann

Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island.

 Courtesy RH Consultants and Associates

A suspected serial killer has been arrested over the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island. 

The New York Post reported Friday New York City architect Rex Heuermann, 59, was caught after DNA from the hair of victim Meghan Waterman matched that of his, taken by investigators from a discarded pizza box in January. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.