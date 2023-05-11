The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) presented its 25th Annual Teddy Waste Awards to various political entities for mismanaging people’s money.
"When governments waste your tax dollars, it's hard to know whether to shake your fist or hold a funeral for your lost money," said CTF President Scott Hennig at a Thursday event.
"But 25 years ago, an idea was hatched by our former Alberta director Mark Milke."
Milke suggested the CTF give governments mock awards for wasting money. Hennig acknowledged governments and bureaucrats "can handle outrage, but what they can't handle is mockery."
The Teddy is named after former Canadian government appointee Ted Weatherill. Weatherill was fired in 1999 after he submitted a bunch of dubious expense claims, including a $700 lunch for two people in Paris.
Charlottetown Coun. Alanna Jankov won the Municipal Teddy for building her driveway around a telephone pole which had been around for years.
CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims said Jankov should have paid to remove the pole. Instead, she stuck taxpayers with a $4,600 tab.
CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano asked if she noticed the pole in the driveway. If she did not, he said “maybe driving isn’t for you."
The Societe de l’Assurance Automobile du Quebec won the Provincial Teddy for creating a $450 million app to renew licenses, which it hoped would reduce the number of bureaucrats.
While people might think the app would reduce bureaucrats, Sims joked about it being in Quebec. The app created so many problems the Quebec government had to hire an extra 150 people to clean up the mess.
Terrazzano said he was sure people do not reduce the number of jobs by adding 150 more. He added that is the case because Quebec is the only province forcing people to renew their licenses every year.
Governor General Mary Simon received the Federal Teddy for outspending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's grocery bill during a trip to the Middle East.
Her entourage and her had beef wellington with red jus, panfried chicken scallopini in a wine reduction sauce, and apple and cranberry stuffed pork tenderloin. When it was all done, they spent about $100,000 on airline food.
Sims mocked the bureaucrats who said they were going to take matters such as this seriously.
"So seriously there's no more lime or lemon wedges with their drinks," she said.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) won the Lifetime Achievement Teddy for giving out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to wrong applicants.
The CRA handed out CERB to 1,500 inmates, 400 people under the age of 15, political parties, and 391 dead people. If people take money which does not belong to them, Terrazzano said they might end up in jail.
"In Justin Trudeau's Canada, first you go to jail, then the government sends you money you're not supposed to have," he said.
"Because it sent buckets of cash to inmates, questionable businesses, and teenagers during the pandemic and can't be bothered to fully investigate it, the CRA is a worthy recipient of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award."
The CTF celebrated the best of the worst in wasteful government spending at the 24th Annual Teddy Waste Awards in 2022.
READ MORE: WATCH: CTF annual Teddy Waste Awards slam Trudeau government spending in several categories
Terrazzano said the Federal Teddy went to the National Capital Commission (NCC) “for wasting millions on a backup cottage for the prime minister to use while it wasted millions more on the prime minister’s main cottage estate.”
Records obtained by the CTF show the NCC spent $11 million to renovate the prime minister's main lake house cottage, including a $735,000 upgrade to the kitchen. An additional $2.5 million was spent on a backup cottage for use during renovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.