The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) presented its 25th Annual Teddy Waste Awards to various political entities for mismanaging people’s money.

"When governments waste your tax dollars, it's hard to know whether to shake your fist or hold a funeral for your lost money," said CTF President Scott Hennig at a Thursday event. 

Alanna Jankov

Charlottetown Coun. Alanna Jankov received the Municipal Teddy for creating her driveway around a telephone pole which existed for years. 
Societe de l’Assurance Automobile du Quebec

The Societe de l’Assurance Automobile du Quebec won the Provincial Teddy for developing a $450 million app to renew licenses, which it said would cut bureaucratic jobs. 
Mary Simon

Governor General Mary Simon won the Federal Teddy for spending more on airline food than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did on groceries when she travelled to the Middle East. 

The Canada Revenue Agency won the Lifetime Achievement Teddy for mishandling the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. 

